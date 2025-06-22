Man Utd tell Jorge Mendes £13m offer ready for ‘elite’ Real Madrid star

Manchester United are willing to make a deal for a Real Madrid star in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish report, but Ruben Amorim’s plan to get him out of the Santiago Bernabeu may not work.

The Red Devils have been very active in the summer transfer window. After finishing 15th in the Premier League table and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur last season, Man Utd have secured the services of Matheus Cunha from Wolves and are in talks with Brentford over bringing Bryan Mbeumo to Old Trafford.

Man Utd manager Amorim is also eyeing a new goalkeeper, despite Andre Onana’s insistence that he wants to stay.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd are serious about Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, but the Red Devils are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

According to Defensa Central, Man Utd have an eye on Madrid and Ukraine international goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The Spanish news outlet has noted that Martinez is the ‘favourite’ among the Man Utd chiefs, but the Argentina international goalkeeper has offers from Saudi Arabia that are triple what he could get at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have ‘made inquiries’ with Lunin’s agent, Jorge Mendes, about a potential deal for the 26-year-old, who has been on the books of Los Blancos since 2018 and has been described as ‘elite ‘ in the report in Defensa Central.

The Premier League club are willing to pay €15million (£13m, $17m) for Lunin, who has won LaLiga twice and the Champions League on two occasions with Madrid so far in his career.

Lunin has made 62 appearances for Madrid so far in his career, keeping 22 clean sheets in the process.

The 26-year-old is the second-choice goalkeeper at Madrid and is behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order.

Real Madrid stance on selling Andriy Lunin – report

According to Defensa Central, Man Utd’s plan to sign Lunin for £13million is going to fail.

That is because the Spanish and European giants want €20-25million (£17m/$23m -£21.4m/$28.8m) for the Ukrainian star.

Moreover, there is interest in Lunin from AC Milan, who could lose Mike Maignan to Chelsea.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea are pursuing a deal for Maignan, so Lunin could be the France international goalkeeper’s replacement at the Serie A giants.

