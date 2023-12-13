Andy Cole says there’s ‘definitely a mole’ at Man Utd, with ‘leaks’ a clear sign ‘things aren’t going well’

Manchester United legend Andy Cole is convinced there is a ‘mole’ in the dressing room at Old Trafford given the amount of leaks coming out of the club.

Erik ten Hag has had to deal with several stories coming out in the press about his training methods, player reactions to decisions he’s made and general unrest in the squad.

The latest ‘leaks’ led to certain media outlets being banned from a Man Utd press conference after they failed to ask the club for comment on the stories published.

Cole believes there is a mole within the team, but said he wouldn’t be concerned if Man Utd had more of a “winning mentality.”

“There’s definitely a mole isn’t there? Nothing comes out of a good dressing room, regardless of what’s been going on,” Cole said in a recent interview.

“Players fall out, the manager and players fall out and these are things that you’d expect to happen in football, but if you’re in a good dressing room, nobody hears about what’s happening.

“If you’ve got that winning mentality and you want to compete, then not everybody’s going to get on due to the competitive nature of the dressing room.”

Man Utd leaks a sign ‘some players aren’t happy’

Cole thinks that the leaks are a clear sign that the squad is in a bad place at the moment. This, coupled with the growing pressure on Ten Hag, certainly isn’t helping turn the Red Devil’s fortune’s around.

“At Manchester United now, information is being leaked so regularly and if the dressing room was truly united, then that wouldn’t be happening,” Cole said.

“Information usually comes out when things aren’t going well. Some players won’t be happy about their game time, the form of the team or their own form.

“Everything that’s coming out of the dressing room is negative and that can’t be helping the team and allowing them to move forward.”

Cole then gave his thoughts on Man Utd’s next game, which comes against bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

“It’s going to be a tough one. Liverpool have got the bit between their teeth and being brutally honest, they enjoy playing Manchester United now.

“Liverpool look at Manchester United and no doubt fancy themselves to get the three points.

“Liverpool are aware that Manchester United are going through a tough time at the moment and they’re going to aim to rub their noses in it.

“It’s going to be a tough, tough game for them. We have to turn up. Whatever the result, we have to put a performance in. It’s that simple.”

