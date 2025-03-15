Manchester United have reportedly decided to abandon their pursuit of Angel Gomes amid speculation that Tottenham Hotspur are in talks, but the north London club will not get a clean run at the Lille midfielder.

Gomes came through the Man Utd youth academy, but the midfielder failed to establish himself in the first team. After making 10 appearances for the Red Devils’ senior side, the midfielder left Old Trafford in 2020 and signed a five-year contract with Lille on a free transfer.

A season-long loan spell at Portuguese club Boavista followed, and since his return to Lille in 2021, Gomes has gradually become a key figure in the French club’s team.

The 24-year-old has now established himself as one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1 and has demonstrated his all-round ability in midfield by playing as an attacking midfielder in a number 10 role, deeper as an eight or even a six, and sometimes out on the wings.

Gomes himself told TNT Sports in February 2024 that he is happy to play in whichever position in midfield his manager would want him to.

With the midfielder out of contract at Lille at the end of the season, a report on March 1 claimed that Man Utd were determined to convince the England international to return to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

However, Football Insider is now reporting that Man Utd have completely changed their mind over Gomes.

The Premier League club “will not pursue a move” for Gomes, states the report.

Man Utd’s stance on Gomes comes just days after it was revealed that Tottenham are actively trying to seal the deal for the Lille star.

Tottenham have “already initiated talks” with the representatives of Gomes, stated a report in Football Transfers on March 11.

West Ham United also want Angel Gomes

While Tottenham will be pleased that Man Utd are no longer in the race for Gomes, the north London club are not going to have a clear run at the England international midfielder.

According to GiveMeSport, West Ham United are keen on securing the services of Gomes on a free transfer this summer.

West Ham manager Graham Potter has personally told his bosses that he wants Gomes to join his team.

Football Insider has also noted interest from West Ham in Gomes, who has scored two goals and given one assist in 20 appearances for Lille so far this season.

Latest Man Utd news: Chevalier interest, Mainoo exit

Andre Onana is the number one goalkeeper at Man Utd, but the Cameroon international has made high-profile errors.

The Red Devils are looking for a new goalkeeper who can eventually replace Onana in the starting line-up.

A report has revealed that Man Utd are strongly considering a bid for Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

Manchester City and Barcelona were linked with the 23-year-old goalkeeper in the January transfer window.

Man Utd are in danger of losing Kobbie Mainoo to Real Madrid , according to a report.

Mainoo is refusing to sign a new contract with Man Utd, which has alerted Madrid to his situation.

Although the defending Spanish and European champions acknowledge that it will not be easy to prise away the midfielder this summer, Los Blancos are going to keep tabs on his situation in the long run.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Man Utd are pursuing a deal for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal and Chelsea also hold interest in Gyokeres, who has a release clause of €100million (£83.6m/$105.1m) in his contract at Sporting.

