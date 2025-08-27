Manchester United have identified Angelo Stiller as a potential replacement for Kobbie Mainoo, sources have told TEAMtalk, but the Red Devils will face competition from Real Madrid, with the defensive midfielder’s stance on his future also revealed.

Mainoo has been the subject of intense speculation this week, with the Man Utd midfielder linked with a move away from Old Trafford. A number of clubs are said to be keen on a deal for the 20-year-old England international midfielder before the summer transfer window closes on September 1, with reports linking Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid with Mainoo.

The future of Bruno Fernandes has also been cast into doubt, with Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal competing for the Portuguese attacking midfielder.

TEAMtalk understands that the Man Utd recruitment staff view Stiller as a potential replacement for Fernandes or Mainoo.

However, the current understanding is that Stiller would likely resist any last-minute offers that come in, as he is committed to playing for VfB Stuttgart.

Stiller has been linked with Man Utd at a time when the narrative has surrounded manager Ruben Amorim’s need for more bite and tenacity in the midfield.

Sources close to Man Utd have told TEAMtalk that Stiller has been profiled and is admired, but the 24-year-old Germany international defensive midfielder is considered differently to Brighton and Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba in terms of how he could fit into Amorim’s structure.

TEAMtalk understands the former TSG 1899 Hoffenheim midfielder would be viewed more specifically towards taking the role of captain Fernandes or 20-year-old Mainoo if either of them were to leave before the summer transfer window slams shut.

The timing of this situation is tricky, though, and sources believe that if either Fernandes or Mainoo were to suddenly make a late transfer, then it would be very difficult to sign Stiller.

Moreover, Stiller has been looked at carefully by LaLiga giants Madrid this year, too, and is considered one of the Bundesliga’s top midfield talents.

The 24-year-old does have good adaptability in deeper midfield positions and has a great ability to progress the ball.

The Man Utd squad is lacking quality and depth in the centre of the park, as they have focused their transfer planning around improving the attack instead.

Man Utd have accepted defeat in their quest to get £50million for Alejandro Garnacho, with Chelsea on the verge of getting a deal done for much less.

A Man Utd outcast has been offered to Tottenham Hotspur, who may have to forgo their interest in Manchester City and Brazil international winger Savinho.

Madrid believe that Mainoo’s decision on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu is made up if Los Blancos were to make a move for the Man Utd midfielder before the summer transfer window closes.

