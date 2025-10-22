Fabrizio Romano drops ‘important’ Man Utd claim as €50m ‘diamond’ makes COMPLETE U-turn

VfB Stuttgart and Germany international Angelo Stiller, who is on Manchester United's radar

A top Bundesliga star who rejected the chance to join Manchester United in the January transfer window is now open to a move to Old Trafford, according to a reliable source, as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reveals what he knows about him.

Man Utd were on the hunt for a midfielder in the final days of the summer transfer window, with Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton two of their targets. Sources have told TEAMtalk that while Man Utd remain interested in Brighton and Hove Albion star Baleba, it is Crystal Palace midfielder Wharton who is the Red Devils’ top target in 2026.

Angelo Stiller was also a name that circulated in the Man Utd gossip pages, with CaughtOffSide reporting that the VfB Stuttgart midfielder turned down the chance to move to Old Trafford.

Although Man Utd made ‘a strong late push’ to convince Stiller to team up with manager Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, the 24-year-old, who was described in Breaking The Lines in March 2025 as ‘The Diamond of the Bundesliga’, rejected their ‘advances’.

The reason why Stiller stayed at VfB Stuttgart was so that he could continue to play regular first-team football and be part of the Germany squad for the 2026 World Cup finals next summer.

CaughtOffSide reported that Man Utd will keep monitoring Stiller, and now Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that it is indeed the case.

The reliable transfer reporter has reported that Stiller is open to a move to Man Utd next summer, which suggests that he has made a complete U-turn on his decision in the summer of 2025 to turn down the Red Devils.

Plettenberg wrote on X at 12:55pm on October 22: “Manchester United are still monitoring Angelo #Stiller, who is very open to a move next summer.

“#MUFC Should #VfB buy out his release clause, they currently intend to demand more than €50 million (£43.5m, $58m) for the 24-year-old midfielder as per @_dennisbayer.

“One to watch for the next summer transfer window. @SkySportDE.”

IN DEPTH 🔴 Ranking Joshua Zirkzee’s Man Utd escape route options as Prem loan links gather pace

Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd ‘monitoring’ Angelo Stiller

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, too, has reported Man Utd’s interest in Stiller, adding that the midfielder will not switch clubs until after the 2026 World Cup finals.

While also reporting Man Utd’s interest in AS Roma and France international midfielder Manu Kone, Bailey told United In Focus, a Manchester United-centric website: “United are busy assessing and putting together their plans for 2026 and midfield is an area we know is somewhere they have major plans for.

“The club are actively working on this and are dismissing the notion of any shortlist ahead of next summer.

“Angelo Stiller and Manu Kone are two players that United are already well versed on, they like them both and are keeping close tabs on them.

“They are both huge talents and there are little doubts that they would be good fits.

“Interesting to note that Kone particularly is playing in a system very similar to one which Ruben Amorim deploys.

“One thing with these two players, neither of them are looking to move in January – they are both fully focused on making the World Cup finals next summer for their respective nations and neither would be willing to risk that with a move in January window.

“But keep an eye on these two, good chance both will be on the move in 2026.”

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Stiller is on the list of Man Utd transfer targets.

While claiming that Man Utd did not make a late bid for Stiller in the summer transfer window, the transfer guru has revealed that the Red Devils will make an ‘important’ midfielder signing in 2026.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Angelo Stiller remains a player monitored by Manchester United.

“They are following him. They are closely monitoring his progress.

“Again, at the moment, there are no negotiations, no talks, but Ruben Amorim wants an important midfielder at Manchester United in 2026.

“We will see whether it’s going to be January, if it is possible, or the summer transfer window, we will see that.

“But 2026 for Man Utd will be the right year to bring in an important midfielder.

“Angelo Stiller is one of the players being monitored.”

Stiller has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Bundesliga, and it would be foolhardy of Man Utd to think that they would have a clear road to his signature.

According to CaughtOffSide, Real Madrid have ‘shown informal interest’ in Stiller, with Barcelona having also added him to their ‘shortlist’.

Arsenal are also said to be keen on a 2026 deal for Stiller, who has scored six goals and given 21 assists in 92 appearances for VfB Stuttgart so far in his career.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo bombshell, Everton blow

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to spoil Man Utd’s transfer plans, with the Old Trafford legend telling his club, Al-Nassr, to sign a Barcelona star that the Red Devils are also keen on.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s Everton correspondent, Harry Watkinson, about the chances of Man Utd being able to sign Everton star James Garner.

And finally, TEAMtalk’s Manchester United correspondent, Steve Pearson, has analysed the four Man Utd players who need to leave on loan in the January transfer window.

POLL: Who has been Man Utd’s best signing from the Bundesliga in the past 10 years?