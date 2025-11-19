VfB Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller, who has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid

VfB Stuttgart defensive midfielder Angelo Stiller would prefer to join Real Madrid and play for Xabi Alonso to moving to Manchester United and working under Ruben Amorim, according to a Spanish report.

Stiller has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Bundesliga, with Man Utd and Real Madrid both linked with the Stuttgart and Germany international in the summer of 2025. Described in Breaking The Lines in March 2025 as ‘The Diamond of the Bundesliga’, Stiller has scored six goals and given 22 assists in 98 appearances for Stuttgart so far in his career and has also earned five Germany caps.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reported on X on August 21 that Stiller was ‘one of the midfielders on Manchester United’s list of options’, while Real Madrid-centric news outlet Defensa Central reported in the summer of 2025 that the 24-year-old was on the Spanish and European giants’ radar.

Defensa Central has now reported that Los Blancos are still ‘closely monitoring the midfielder’s progress’, but no decision has been taken yet, backing CaughtOffSide’s claim in September that Real Madrid have ‘shown informal interest’ in Stiller.

The report, entitled ‘Angelo Stiller awaits Real Madrid after being approached by Manchester United’ has noted that the Stuttgart star ‘wants to join Real Madrid and would prioritise the club over any other team’.

Defensa Central adds: ‘Sources close to Real Madrid believe Stiller would be eager to wear the white shirt.

‘He considers it an ideal project and, clearly, better than Manchester United’s. The Red Devils have been going through a rough patch for a very long time.

‘This factor undoubtedly works in Real Madrid’s favour, as they could use it in any potential negotiations with Stuttgart.

‘Furthermore, the player himself has the power to exert pressure to end up in the Spanish capital.

‘If he is willing, he would do so once he knows firsthand that Real Madrid are interested in him.’

How keen are Man Utd on Angelo Stiller

While it would be a blow for Man Utd to learn that Stiller would prefer a move to Real Madrid, it must be noted that the 24-year-old is not the Red Devils’ priority target in the midfield position in 2026.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Nottingham Forest ace Elliot Anderson is Man Utd’s number one midfield target in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are confident of striking a deal worth £60m (€56.8m, $65.5m) for the 23-year-old England international midfielder.

However, Man Utd’s interest in Stiller is genuine, with a number of reliable journalists making the claim, including transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Romano said on his YouTube channel in October: “Angelo Stiller remains a player monitored by Manchester United.

“They are following him. They are closely monitoring his progress.

“Again, at the moment, there are no negotiations, no talks, but Ruben Amorim wants an important midfielder at Manchester United in 2026.

“We will see whether it’s going to be January, if it is possible, or the summer transfer window, we will see that.

“But 2026 for Man Utd will be the right year to bring in an important midfielder.

“Angelo Stiller is one of the players being monitored.”

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, said on October 23: “There’s a lot of talk about Angelo Stiller at the moment, and it’s right that he’s on the list – but there is a lot to fall into place before a decision would be made, and it’s not an option for January.

“There are a couple of important things to note about the Stiller interest.

“One thing we have reported before is that he is more seen as a Bruno Fernandes or Kobbie Mainoo type figure, so would most likely be replacing one of those two.

“Secondly, signing someone from abroad in January is not really what they want to do in this window because of the time it can take to settle and fit in.

“I think that’s why you are hearing more about Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, Yehor Yarmoliuk and Adam Wharton.

“Yes, they are all going to be difficult to sign mid-season, but if it can be done, there is a better chance of them settling into action because they are already in the rhythm of Premier League football.”

Stiller has a release clause of €40m (£35.3m, $46.1m) in his contract at Stuttgart, who can buy it out at any time for €2m (£1.8m, $2.31m), according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg on X on March 5.

Plettenberg added on X on October 22: “Manchester United are still monitoring Angelo #Stiller, who is very open to a move next summer.

“#MUFC Should #VfB buy out his release clause, they currently intend to demand more than €50 million (£43.5m, $58m) for the 24-year-old midfielder as per @_dennisbayer.

“One to watch for the next summer transfer window. @SkySportDE.”

