An angry Manchester United fan hammered Marcus Rashford after he was spotted watching a New York Knicks basketball game courtside in the NBA on Saturday.

Rashford was not picked in the latest England squad during the international break and instead decided to head out to the United States to watch the Knicks take on the Brooklyn Nets.

The 27-year-old was seen in one of the best seats in the house at Madison Square Garden as the Knicks defeated the Nets 124-122 in an enthralling contest. Rashford was also given Knicks’ point guard Jalen Brunson’s game-worn jersey afterwards, which the American basketball star personally signed for the Man Utd attacker.

While the majority of United fans did not seem to mind Rashford’s trip across the Atlantic, there was one supporter who unleashed a furious rant on social media following United’s appointment of new manager Ruben Amorim this week.

“Honestly I feel like this man has lost all interest [in] football in the last 20 months,” @Utd_Forever7, a verified account with over 119,000 followers, posted on X.

“MUFC have a new coach and everyone is excited and ready to impress him on training, but you have a wage of £350k per week and fly to New York just to watch a basketball game instead of improving on training!?

“Do we see players like Salah/Saka/Haaland or other players that are essential for their team do something like this on the middle of the season!? NO. Me more than anyone else want to see Rashford succeed because he is born and bred in RED, but like this we never gonna see that.

“The inconsistency of him when he is playing and things like this will never make him win something major on our squad. NEVER!”

Rashford has scored just once and provided one assists in 11 Premier League outings so far this season, but he was backed by other supporters for his trip Stateside.

@47kasz posted: “He can’t catch a break. He’s a the media scapegoat. I hate that Man Utd fans join to treat him this way.”

@UtdFaithfuls added: “Exactly, it’s just sad being constantly targeted like this, especially by your own fans.”

Scholes names Rashford among Man Utd stars not suited to Amorim

Old Trafford legend Paul Scholes has questioned whether four Manchester United players are suited to feature in a key position for incoming boss Ruben Amorim.

The Sporting boss officially took charge of the club on Monday and thoughts have already changed to which players will fit into Amorim’s formation.

The highly-rated Portuguese coach has used a three-at-the-back system throughout his coaching career, varying between 3-4-3, 3-4-2-1 and 3-5-2 systems.

And speaking to TNT Sports ahead of United’s recent Europa League win over PAOK, Scholes named Rashford as one of the Red Devils stars who needs to fear for his place.

Scholes said: “There are three or four players, especially forward players, who don’t want to do the ugly side of the game. He’s going to have to make them do that.

“We talk about the back three, we have six centre-halves they can choose from. He has got the two central midfielders in Casemiro and [Manuel] Ugarte. It’s the wingbacks that could be the problem.

“Does he want wingers who are going to run back? If he wants that, I’m not sure Rashford and Garnacho are right for that. Does he want two wing-backs in Dalot and Mazraoui who might be a little bit better defensively but not as good going forward?”

All will become clearer soon, with Amorim set to take charge of his first game as United boss at Ipswich next Sunday.

