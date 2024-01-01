Angry Man Utd star being ‘pushed out’ of club, as brutal contract decision revealed

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane reportedly feels he is being forced out of Old Trafford, with reports revealing a decision has been made by the club on his contract situation.

Varane has had a troublesome campaign at Man Utd in 2023-24. He has played in just 11 of Man Utd’s 20 Premier League games so far as a result of fitness issues and manager Erik ten Hag preferring to use other players. Surprisingly, Ten Hag has opted to place his trust in Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans while Lisandro Martinez has been out.

Luckily for the centre-back, Maguire is now out injured too, and this has seen him return to the starting eleven of late. But Varane is still angry that he is not a guaranteed starter, considering all he has achieved in the game.

Amid Varane’s frustrating situation at Man Utd, he has been linked with some huge moves away from the Red Devils. Al Nassr have been tipped to reunite him with his former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, while there have also been rumours of a shock switch back to Madrid.

But on Friday, Bayern Munich were named as the frontrunners in the chase for his signature.

There has now been a double update on Varane’s future. According to the Daily Mail, Man Utd have opted against activating their option to extend his contract from 2024 to 2025. The decision means the Frenchman can now negotiate a contract with European clubs over a potential free transfer at the end of the season, should he so wish.

Man Utd instead want to negotiate an entirely new contract with the Frenchman, which includes a significant reduction on his £340,000-a-week wages. Such a deal would reflect Varane’s new standing as a backup, rather than as a regular starter.

Although, it remains to be seen whether the 30-year-old would greenlight this type of contract. He remains hugely ambitious and feels he can compete at the highest level still.

Raphael Varane being ‘pushed out’ by Man Utd

The Manchester Evening News have also provided their information on Varane. They state that the player feels he is being ‘pushed out’ of Man Utd by the club’s hierarchy.

At this point, he is ‘undecided’ on whether to accept a reduced contract or push for a move to a different club, such as Bayern.

It is also claimed that the four-time Champions League winner has been left ‘unimpressed’ by the ‘instability’ at Man Utd this term. It has taken what feels like an age for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to purchase a minority stake from the Glazers, while Ten Hag has also had to deal with a very public battle with winger Jadon Sancho.

