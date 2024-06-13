Ten Hag has put Ratcliffe in his place with four key demands

Erik ten Hag has gone on the attack and put four significant demands to Sir Jim Ratcliffe before he signs a new contract at Manchester United, and two of the requests will prevent the Dutchman from losing influence at Old Trafford, according to a report.

News broke late on Tuesday night of Erik ten Hag surviving Man Utd’s internal review. Led by co-owner Ratcliffe and right-hand man Sir Dave Brailsford, Man Utd conducted a thorough investigation into whether Ten Hag should be sacked.

Ten Hag’s many backers – including the majority of the fanbase – could not have argued if the Dutchman had been relieved of his duties.

Indeed, United produced a worst-ever Premier League finish of eighth, finished with a negative goal difference in the league and also bowed out of Europe prior to Christmas.

Of course, the flip side to that argument is Ten Hag guided his side to the FA Cup, while a brutal injury crisis hamstrung his side from first game to last.

Nevertheless, Man Utd explored all opportunities and it’s since emerged the club considered NINE different managerial candidates.

Gareth Southgate, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank, Kieran McKenna, Marco Silva, Ruben Amorim and Roberto Martinez all came under the microscope.

But with many of those candidates unavailable or not deemed the perfect fit, United ultimately chose to put their faith in Ten Hag.

The 54-year-old’s existing contract has one year left to run and talks over tacking on an extra two years have quickly advanced.

However, according to a fresh update from the Sun, Ten Hag has used Man Utd’s U-turn as a chance to go on the attack.

The Sun reiterated Ten Hag feels ‘angry and frustrated’ at the manner in which he’s been treated.

It took the Red Devils 16 days following the FA Cup final victory to determine his fate. Prior reports have revealed Ten Hag feels the delay in deciding his future will and has already put the club on the backfoot in the transfer market.

Ten Hag feels hard done by and per the Sun, has put Ratcliffe in his place by making four demands before he’ll put pen to paper on the new deal.

Ten Hag makes four key demands

Firstly, Ten Hag will refuse to give up control of who Man Utd sign in the market. Once Dan Ashworth is in place as the sporting director and with Jason Wilcox in situ as the technical director, United had intended to take responsibility for new signings away from Ten Hag.

Secondly, the United boss will decline to reintegrate Jadon Sancho into his squad unless the winger apologises for his prior conduct.

The pair engaged in a public spat at the beginning of the season, with Sancho believing he was being scapegoated by his manager.

Sancho effectively went on to label Ten Hag a liar and was duly loaned out to former club Borussia Dortmund in January.

It had been speculated Sancho could have a future at United if Ten Hag were removed. However, that can only happen if Sancho apologises to Ten Hag, while numerous sources state United will entertain a sale if bids of £40m are received anyway.

Elsewhere, Ten Hag wants Man Utd first-team coach Benni McCarthy to be offered a new deal. McCarthy’s current contract expires at the end of June.

Ten Hag rails against Wilcox interference

The fourth and final demand Ten Hag has made relates to prior claims technical director Wilcox will be the one to dictate Man Utd’s style of play and not Ten Hag.

Reports surfaced in April of Wilcox ordering Ten Hag to adopt a more possession-based playing style. It’s also been speculated Wilcox was the one who suggested Fernandes should play as a false nine in the FA Cup final – which he did.

But per the Sun, Ten Hag has put his foot down and ‘is not prepared to be dictated to by Jason Wilcox as to how the team should play.’

Whether Man Utd accede to any or all of Ten Hag’s demands remains to be seen.

But given they’ve abandoned their search for a new manager and have put their faith in Ten Hag who remains popular with the fanbase, their backs appear to be against the wall.

