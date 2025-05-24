The upcoming exodus from Manchester United is ‘certain’ to include another homegrown and established star aside from Alejandro Garnacho as the Red Devils wrestle with how to solve their ‘financial mess’, according to a report.

Defeat in the Europa League final ensured Man Utd will not participate in European football next season. Victory over Tottenham would have secured entry into the Champions League and generated more than £100m in extra revenue.

Brennan Johnson’s scrappy goal ensured it was Spurs and not Man Utd who grabbed that prize. The end result is Man Utd now face a summer of difficult decisions and the bloodbath has already begun.

The Daily Mail recently brought news of a new round of redundancies among staff at Old Trafford. 200 employees are at risk and United have already begun informing staff members of their respective fates.

Manager Ruben Amorim offered to walk away if the club harboured doubts as to whether he’s the right man to lead the club forward.

TEAMtalk understands Man Utd are not wavering on the Portuguese and intend to do all they can to provide him with impactful new signings. The Athletic have since confirmed Amorim told United’s squad he is sticking around at a meeting on Saturday.

But with Man Utd still owing colossal sums from previous transfers – the BBC stated £156m is due to be paid this summer – money is in desperately short supply for new recruits.

As such, a player exodus is on the cards, with The Telegraph bringing news of United aiming to generate £90m from the triple sale of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho.

A chunk will be shredded off the wage-bill when Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen leave via free agency on June 30.

However, Man Utd must still offload multiple more major stars if determined to make new signings and Alejandro Garnacho will be among the leavers.

£60m is United’s target price and per trusted reporter, David Ornstein, Garnacho has been personally instructed by Amorim to find a new club. TEAMtalk understands newly-crowned Serie A champions Napoli are readying a tempting bid.

Aged just 20 and treated as a homegrown player having been registered with United for three-plus years prior to turning 21, the sale of Garnacho is not a good look for United even if he does endure a frosty relationship with his manager.

Despite question marks over his attitude, maturity and decision-making, Garnacho has cracked double figures in both goals (11) and assists (10) this season. Only captain Bruno Fernandes with 38 has bettered Garnacho’s goal contributions tally of 21.

Yet according to a fresh update from The Sun, Garnacho isn’t the only homegrown star who’ll now spend the best years of his career away from Old Trafford. They state United now ‘look certain’ to cash in on Kobbie Mainoo too.

The report read: ‘Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho look certain to be sold by cash-strapped Manchester United this summer.

‘The club remains in a financial mess and selling two of the first team’s biggest assets is now a priority to ease the pressure.’

The one plus for United is selling Garnacho and Mainoo will go a long way to ensuring the club can fend off Al-Hilal’s interest in Fernandes.

The United skipper has publicly stated he’ll accept being sold if Man Utd reluctantly decide to sever ties for purely financial reasons.

However, Fernandes’ preference is to remain at Man Utd and unless absolutely necessary, the club do not wish to lose their only superstar.