A Manchester United move for a top class centre-back has been put on ice, though the Red Devils are doubling down on their interest in a superb alternative after a deal was given the double thumbs up.

Centre-half is an area of Erik ten Hag’s squad that will experience great change this summer. Raphael Varane officially left the club as a free agent at midnight last night. The veteran Frenchman is currently in Italy where talks over joining newly-promoted Serie A side Como are advancing.

Victor Lindelof is a target at Everton and Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce. With the Sweden captain now in the final year of his deal, a sale would make sense for Man Utd.

As such, one and more probably two new centre-backs are required this window. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is United’s primary option and an agreement on personal terms has been struck.

However, United’s opening bid of £43m (including add-ons) fell well below Everton’s £70m valuation.

United are expected to raise the stakes with an improved bid, though they’ve let Everton know they won’t pay close to their £70m price tag.

Branthwaite’s future remains unresolved for the time being and various trusted sources have confirmed United are in the market for a second signing at centre-back.

They had hoped to bring Jean-Clair Todibo over from Nice, though the move was ultimately blocked by UEFA.

UEFA have determined players cannot transfer between clubs who share the same ownership and are also competing in the same competition. Man Utd and Nice will both play in the Europa League next season.

A more than viable alternative United have long-standing interest in is Ronald Araujo of Barcelona.

Another Man Utd transfer falls through

United’s interest dates back to 2022 and a Barcelona blunder had appeared to give Man Utd hope of securing a deal.

Araujo, 25, is relatively poorly paid in comparison to his influence in the team and his status as one of world football’s premier centre-backs.

Araujo signed a contract extension two years ago on club-friendly terms to help Barcelona with their financial struggles. The deal came with an unofficial understanding that Araujo would receive a giant pay rise in the future.

However, fast forward two years and Barcelona are still in no position to offer the pay rise Araujo clearly deserves. As such, talk of Araujo being willing to leave Barcelona for Man Utd had swirled.

But according to fresh reports out of Spain, that is simply not the case. Araujo to Man Utd has been described as ‘very cold’.

READ MORE: Man Utd centre-back targets: Every option linked for a summer switch assessed

Man Utd open talks with dream Ten Hag alternative

With that deal put on ice, Man Utd have ramped up their pursuit of another international centre-half, Matthijs De Ligt.

Both Fabrizio Romano and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg have revealed talks between United and the player’s camp have opened.

There is plenty of encouragement a deal is there to be had for United, with De Ligt open to joining the Red Devils despite their lack of Champions League football.

Furthermore, De Ligt is unwilling to accept being fourth or even fifth choice starter in Bavaria.

Bayern favoured Eric Dier ahead of De Ligt last season, can also select Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae, and have signed Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart. Additionally, they remain hellbent on prising Jonathan Tah away from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen too.

As such, De Ligt sees the writing on the wall and is fully prepared to change clubs this summer.

A reunion with Ten Hag – who he played for during the latter stages of his time with Ajax – could be on the cards. Ten Hag is understood to be keen on forging the reunion and is a driving force behind Man Utd’s chase.

De Ligt is open to moving, while Bayern are also willing to offload the player.

Bids in the €50m/£42m region are expected to be enough to seal a deal for the 45-cap Netherlands international.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd ‘trying to hijack’ Michael Olise deal; chances of Bayern Munich U-turn revealed