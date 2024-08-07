A second Manchester United transfer has crumbled after an improved second bid was turned down, with the path now clear for Tottenham to strike a deal of their own.

News of Man Utd pulling back from their pursuit of PSG destroyer, Manuel Ugarte, broke on Monday. An agreement on personal terms had been struck with the Uruguayan, though Man Utd took a dim view of the price they were asked to pay by their French counterparts.

PSG hoped to recoup 100 percent of the €60m/£51m they paid to sign Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon one year ago.

Man Utd deemed that figure an overpayment and as a result, have put the move on ice.

The deal could be reignited if PSG lower their demands as the window draws to a close. However, even if that were to happen, United may have already signed an alternative midfielder anyway.

Indeed, links to Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana are growing and the Frenchman can be signed for a fraction of the fee PSG have quoted for Ugarte. The latest on that deal – including THREE positive updates – can be found here.

Other options on Man Utd’s radar include Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) and Sander Berge (Burnley). It’s not out of the question that Man Utd re-sign last season’s loanee, Sofyan Amrabat, too.

In any case, what is clear is Ugarte to Man Utd is currently OFF and news of a second midfield deal crumbling – this time an exit – has surfaced.

Fulham abort Scott McTominay pursuit

To make room for the new midfield arrival, Man Utd are open to offloading one or multiple from Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay.

McTominay’s exit would be particularly lucrative for Man Utd given his status as a homegrown player. The proceeds from those types of sales are logged as pure profit on the balance sheet and greatly enhance a club’s spending power.

Fulham hold concrete interest in signing the Scotland international and recently tabled an improved second bid. The offer was understood to be worth £20m, with add-ons taking the final fee to around £23m.

However, Man Utd – who value McTominay closer to the £30m mark – rejected the bid. According to a fresh update from Sky Sports, Fulham have reportedly determined enough is enough and they will now pursue other targets.

Sky reporter, Dharmesh Sheth, explained: “As it stands, Fulham not expected to return with improved offer for Manchester United’s Scott McTominay. Two bids rejected – latest worth £20m. Still gap in valuation.

“Fulham’s focus on other targets. Fluminense’s Andre is a player they’ve long standing interest in.”

READ MORE: Every player linked with a Man Utd exit this summer as Ratcliffe cull continues

Tottenham could succeed where Fulham failed

With Fulham stepping away from McTominay, the path has now cleared for Tottenham to pick up the pieces.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is seeking a a new addition to his engine room that will provide dynamism, legs, the ability to press and a goal threat.

Conor Gallagher had initially emerged as Postecoglou’s number one choice, though he’s now primed to join Atletico Madrid in a €42m deal.

As such, the Sunday Times recently claimed Tottenham had turned their attention to McTominay who like Gallagher, ticks every category on Tottenham’s wishlist.

TEAMtalk has learned McTominay wasn’t fully receptive to leaving his boyhood club for Fulham even if Man Utd had agreed a deal with the Cottagers.

As such, Spurs would have to present a project and offer too good to refuse if the time does come to negotiating personal terms with the player.

DON’T MISS: Double Man Utd transfer headache as star gets zero interest and team-mate prices himself out of move