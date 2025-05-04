Manchester United target Franco Mastantuono has received lavished praise from two observers who believe he is destined to reach stunning heights.

Argentina has a history of producing some of the best players in the world and Mastantuono is the latest off the production line. He is a graduate of the River Plate academy who is already making a big impact on the first team, despite being only 17 years of age.

The attacking midfielder, who can operate centrally or on the right flank, has notched four goals and two assists in 13 games since River Plate’s season began in January.

Mastantuono is a left-footed wizard who possesses great game intelligence, almost unstoppable dribbling and a keen eye for a pass.

This hugely exciting skillset has seen some of the biggest clubs in the world converge on him.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all tracking the starlet’s situation ahead of potential summer offers.

Ruben Amorim is thought to be eager to take Mastantuono to Old Trafford, and he can be excited by what he has heard on the player.

Ex-River Plate star Matias Almeyda has tipped the sensation to follow in the footsteps of icons Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona by becoming one of the biggest stars in the world, which may in turn hand him Ballon d’Or awards.

“Another Maradona or another Messi will unlikely emerge, but another player will come. After Maradona, people said that there would never be another like him, and then Messi appeared, and I think that after Messi, another one will appear, and his name is Franco Mastantuono,” Almeyda told Argentine radio station DSports (via MEN).

“There are many kids who won’t be equal to those two, but they will be at another level. We’re a breeding ground for very good players.”

Mastantuono has yet to make his senior debut for Argentina, though that will surely happen soon if his remarkable rise continues.

Man Utd target has Enzo Fernandez backing too

The wonderkid could end up starring alongside Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the Argentina team.

When asked about Mastantuono previously, Fernandez said: “He’s showing that he has a European future.

“You can see it. He’s an incredible player. He’s doing very well and has shown great talent. In my opinion, he’s a star. I wish him the best and hope he can achieve all his goals. Hopefully he can also help us in the national team.”

TEAMtalk confirmed on April 29 that United hold ‘serious interest’ in Mastantuono.

In a boost for Amorim’s side, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid might decide against stepping up their interest in the playmaker.

Plus, reports in Argentina have claimed United intend to meet Mastantuono’s €45million (£38m / $51m) release clause in order to ensure they win the race.

