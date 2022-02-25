Manchester United wide man Anthony Elanga is reportedly set to be snubbed for England selection, despite his impressive form in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old came through United’s academy setup after joining the Red Devils from Swedish outfit Malmo as a youngster. He made his senior debut towards the end of last season, coming on as a substitute in a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City.

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been impressed by Elanga’s ability. He has given him a more prominent role since becoming manager in late November.

The attacker has made 14 appearances so far this campaign, scoring three goals. And they have all come since January 19.

Elanga opened his account for the season in last month’s 3-1 away win against Brentford.

The youngster added to his tally in the recent 4-2 victory over rivals Leeds United at Elland Road. He was played in by Bruno Fernandes and got United’s fourth and final goal by sliding the ball past Whites keeper Illan Meslier.

Elanga also came to his team’s rescue during the 1-1 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Man Utd saved by Anthony Elanga in UCL

Rangnick’s side had gone behind in the seventh minute due to Joao Felix’s header. But Elanga beat Jan Oblak with a calm finish in the latter stages to give United a much-needed equaliser.

Elanga is eligible to represent England on the basis of residency, following his move to Manchester from Sweden as a 12-year-old.

But according to Sky Sports, the FA ‘have no plans’ to bring Elanga into Gareth Southgate’s squad, despite his goalscoring run.

The player has represented Sweden’s youth teams so far in his career and the FA see him as a future international for the Scandinavian country.

They are not planning to ‘poach’ him from Sweden, according to the report.

Elanga is also eligible to represent Cameroon through his father, although it looks like his priority is to represent Sweden on the global stage.

Nicolas Anelka talks Paul Pogba future

Meanwhile, Nicolas Anelka claims to have spoken with Manchester United star Paul Pogba about the midfielder’s future, and has given a big hint about his next destination.

All signs point to a transfer for the 28-year-old later this year. And he is not short of suitors.

Former club Juventus, along with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, are all keeping a watchful eye on the situation.

Anelka has now revealed a conversation he had with the World Cup winner about where he may end up next. And he made a big suggestion that the recipient club will be PSG.

“I discussed this six months ago with him and he would not be against coming to PSG,” Anelka said.

“If he comes, we will forget all the injuries and we will see that he is a top player.”

