Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon , who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United are ready to splash the cash in the summer of 2026 and bring Liverpool fan Anthony Gordon to Old Trafford from Newcastle United, according to a report.

Under interim-manager Michael Carrick, Man Utd are doing well at the moment and find themselves fourth in the Premier League table. Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that should Man Utd qualify for the Champions League next season, then the Red Devils will spend £200million on new players in the summer transfer window.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has long reported Man Utd’s desire and determination to sign a new midfielder, with Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace among the targets for the club’s co-owners, INEOS.

Signing a winger, too, is on Man Utd’s agenda, with sources telling us that RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast international star Yan Diomande is on the Premier League club’s wishlist.

Antony Gordon’s name has also emerged on Man Utd’s radar, with Fichajes reporting that the Red Devils are ready to go big for the former Everton winger.

According to the report, Man Utd are ‘prepared to make an offer close to €100million’ (£87.4m, $118.2m) for Gordon, who joined Newcastle from Everton in January 2023.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best left-wingers in the Premier League and also operated as a centre-forward on occasions at Newcastle.

Despite coming through the Everton youth academy and starring for the Toffees’ first team, Gordon is a boyhood Liverpool fan, whose “pace is frightening”, according to former Anfield star Jamie Carragher on Blood Red: Liverpool FC in August 2024.

During his time at Everton, Gordon scored seven goals and gave eight assists in 78 appearances.

The England international winger has found the back of the net 32 times and has provided 28 assists in 141 appearances for Newcastle so far in his career.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd REALLY like Antony Gordon

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources and is often speculative, so any report from the Spanish media outlet has to be taken with a big pinch of salt.

However, on this occasion, there does appear to be an element of truth.

While no other media outlet is reporting that Man Utd are ready to make an offer for Gordon, reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has already revealed that the Red Devils like the former Everton winger.

According to Jacobs, Gordon’s willingness to play as a number nine is very appealing to Man Utd.

Earlier this month, Jacobs told The United Stand: “There’s appreciation for Yan Diomande, who’s a very versatile player.

“Leipzig are kind of grandstanding at the moment and saying that’s a €100m sale.

“Manchester United really like Anthony Gordon as well as a potential option, especially knowing that the player actually relishes the chance to have more game time through the centre as a number 9.”

Man Utd, though, are not alone in their admiration of the winger, with a report last week claiming that Liverpool are in ‘informal contacts’ over signing Gordon from Newcastle.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Barcelona raid, Alexis Mac Allister truth

Meanwhile, Man Utd are planning to raid Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund for their full-backs.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Man Utd are truly interested in signing Alexis Mac Allister from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

And finally, an Everton winger that Man Utd want to sign has revealed that Old Trafford is his favourite stadium.