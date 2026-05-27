Fabrizio Romano has revealed Barcelona’s deep admiration for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, which is bad news for Marcus Rashford in his desire to leave Manchester United for good.

Rashford’s loan spell at Barcelona from Man Utd is finished, with the winger now getting ready to star for England at the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona, whose manager, Hansi Flick, has also told the board that he wants the Man Utd-owned winger in his team for next season.

The England international winger has scored 14 goals and given 14 assists in 49 matches in all competitions for Barcelona this season.

However, the sticking point is that Barcelona do not want to trigger the buy-option of €30million (£26m, $35m). to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent.

We understand that Barcelona want to keep Rashford on loan for next season and then make the deal permanent in 2027.

The deadline for Barcelona to trigger the option is June 15.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Barcelona have held “internal meetings” over a potential deal for Anthony Gordon.

Gordon is very likely to leave Newcastle United at the end of the season, with Barcelona among the clubs keen on the winger.

Like Rashford, Gordon also plays on the left wing, so it is hard to imagine Barcelona signing both English wingers.

Gordon is younger than Rashford, so if Barcelona are able to muster up the funds to sign the Newcastle star, then they are unlikely to keep the Man Utd-owned winger.

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Barcelona admire Anthony Gordon

Romano said about Gordon on his YouTube channel: “I expect him to leave Newcastle, I expect movements around Anthony Gordon.

“Barcelona, I have to tell you this, Barcelona are really big, big, big fans of Anthony Gordon.

“Even in the internal meetings they had, Anthony Gordon’s name, from what I heard also in recent days, so it’s a matter of hours, days, the name of Anthony Gordon has been mentioned several times.

“So, Anthony Gordon is really highly rated in Barcelona.

“Then, there are also Bayern who met their agents, the agents of Anthony Gordon several times, so Bayern are in the mix, and English clubs also calling and trying to understand what’s going to be the price, how is the situation with Newcastle.

“But Anthony Gordon is, for sure, one of the big names to follow in the next days.”

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