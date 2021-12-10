Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United in the upcoming January transfer window, according to the Frenchman’s agent.

The 26-year-old forward has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and has started just four games in all competitions during a season of struggle so far. Martial has also yet to feature under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, after picking up a knee injury in training before last weekend’s win over Crystal Palace.

The former Monaco man will also be missing for the weekend clash with Norwich. But it would appear that his time in Manchester is coming to a close, at least according to his agent anyway.

Philippe Lamboley told Sky Sports News: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January.

“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

Rangnick has so far refused to talk about potential incomings or outgoings in January as he assesses his squad.

“If I look at the number of players we have, it’s still a big squad. But we definitely do not have not enough players,” Rangnick said during his press conference on Friday.

“We need to make sure that players want to stay here if. If they see not getting enough game time here, it might make sense to speak individually with the players to see if a loan deal might make sense. But right now, it’s still too early to speak about that.”

United spent an initial £36million to snap up Martial from Monaco in 2015. But despite having the odd good spell of form, he has largely underdelivered on in promise.

Tottenham and Arsenal have both been linked with the striker in recent times. Martial, meanwhile, still has two years remaining on his existing contract.

Rangnick not keen on January sales

However, Rangnick may well pull the plug on any exit, especially with games coming thick and fast in January.

There is also the possibility that Jesse Lingard may be allowed to leave in the New Year. Eric Bailly and Donny van de Beek also want more game time and could seek pastures new.

At this stage, it’s also unclear whether United will splash the cash on new signings – particularly with Rangnick only being an interim manager.

He will, however, remain at the club for a further two years in an advisory role and could still play a part in recruitment for whoever takes his place.

