Manchester United are yet to receive a serious approach from any clubs over signing wantaway Anthony Martial after setting an unlikely asking price for the striker.

The France striker’s agent went public last week stating his client’s desire to leave in January in search of regular first-team football. However, ESPN claims that no club has yet made an enquiry to United about Martial’s services.

A major concern for United in their bid to offload the player is the fact that he remains under contract until 2024, while his high salary also creates an issue.

The report adds that while United are ready to negotiate a sale, it will only be on their terms. There is also the possibility of a loan, but the Red Devils are also not prepared to subsidise part of Martial’s salary.

The Mirror also states that United have placed a price tag at £30m on the forward. That is £6m less than the initial £36m they initially coughed-up to Monaco back in 2016 for the Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle target.

But if no clubs show a significant interest then Martial faces being frozen out by interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

The German has already made it clear that he will only work with players who want to play for the club.

Barcelona, Juventus interested in Manchester United's Mason Greenwood? Barcelona and Juventus are showing shock interest in Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood according to reports.

“Players have to want to stay and play for the club,” the former RB Leipzig coach said.

“For a big club like Manchester United, if a player does not want to play for a club like Manchester United, even in the long term, I don’t think it makes sense to convince him to change his mind.

“This is such a massive club (with) such fantastic support, I don’t think that anyone in the club should then try to convince the player to stay.’

Martial has made 10 appearances so far this season, scoring just once. However, he has to feature under Rangnick due to a knee injury.

Where next for Anthony Martial? Five potential destinations for Man Utd star

Man Utd make their move for Milan man

Meanwhile, Man Utd are reportedly ‘moving decisively’ as they look to bring in a top-class star, but remain behind an English rival in the hunt for his services.

We could see a vastly different Man Utd squad by the end of the January transfer window. Multiple players are edging closer to the exit door, including Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

Martial, 26, is keen to receive regular game time elsewhere. Following a telling admission from his agent, the Frenchman is attracting interest from Atletico and Juventus.

Lingard, meanwhile, is refusing to sign a new contract as he continues to spend time on the bench. With his current terms expiring in June, a winter exit from Old Trafford is looking likely.

Newcastle are the main suitors for the England international as things stand.

On the more exciting front of new arrivals, Man Utd could complete some impressive deals. They are hunting Atletico right-back Kieran Trippier and Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona.

Kessie a major Rangnick target

The Red Devils also have hopes of capturing AC Milan star Franck Kessie. The Ivorian, seen as one of the best central midfielders in Italy, is close to leaving Milan.

His contract runs out in the summer and Milan are yet to sort out an extension.

Sport Witness, citing Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, provide a big new update. They claim Man Utd are ‘moving decisively’ to bring Kessie to Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old could be signed as a replacement for Paul Pogba, who is himself edging closer to a free transfer next year.

However, United face competition for Kessie, both on the continent and in England. Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham are ‘one step ahead’ in the transfer race.

That’s because they have already tabled offers worth €10m a year to the star’s agent.

READ MORE: Wage offer revealed as Barcelona adjust approach to close in on Man Utd ace