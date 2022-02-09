Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, who is on loan at Sevilla for the rest of the season, has confirmed interest from two major European clubs during the winter transfer window.

The France international hit 23 goals for United during the 2019-20 campaign but his influence has gradually been waning since then. Last term, the attacker found the net just seven times in 36 matches.

His first-team opportunities have dwindled this season following the summer arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. With Edinson Cavani also available up front, interim boss Ralf Rangnick was unlikely to make Martial a regular starter.

As such, the 26-year-old revealed his desire to leave Old Trafford in search of game time.

Despite his recent struggles, Martial’s talent is obvious and it’s no surprise that several European clubs came forward with offers.

Martial has now detailed his January transfer proposals, and two powerhouse teams came into the mix. It was ultimately Sevilla who won the race for his services, at least until the summer.

“Yes, it’s true. Juventus tried to sign me,” Martial said (via the Daily Mail). “I talked to my agent and told him that I preferred to go to Sevilla. It was the best option for me and my family.

Anthony Martial talks transfer ‘priority’

“Barcelona spoke with my agent. But, as I said, I spoke to my agent and told him: ‘my priority is Sevilla.’

“And when I say something to someone, I don’t change it, I keep my word.”

Martial also confirmed that he has taken a pay cut to join the Spanish outfit, who are chasing their first La Liga title in 76 years.

“Both Sevilla and I have made an effort so that I could come,” he added. “I have less salary, but I also know that paying my salary would be an effort for the club.

“So we’ve both made an effort. But I know that this effort will be good for both parties.”

When asked if the switch could be made permanent, Martial remained tight-lipped. He said simply: “In football, you never know.”

The goalscorer made his Sevilla debut in Saturday’s league match against Osasuna. However, it was one to forget for Martial as he failed to have any real impact on the goalless draw.

He was then substituted by Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui with 14 minutes left.

After the match, Lopetegui said: “Anthony Martial has to give us much more. It was his first game and adaptation is not easy, he has played little this year and he has to get into dynamics and gain minutes and confidence.”

Martial’s United contract runs until 2024, giving the Red Devils plenty of time to decide if he has a future at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, United have asked for 25 per cent of any future transfer fee for Andreas Pereira, as the Brazilian’s move to Flamengo finally looks set to go through.

United officials are said to be sorting out the final details for the permanent transfer of the 26-year-old midfielder.

Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande, speaking on SBT, via Sport Witness, claims the clubs are currently “exchanging documents” with the deal set to be official very soon.

Pereira, who was born in Belgium, was loaned to Flamengo until the summer. Flamengo had a buying option as part of the deal set at €20m, but despite his success for the club they were unwilling to pay that sum for the player.

ESPN report that Flamengo had a £6.7m offer for Pereira rejected in January. But they returned to the negotiating table and Casagrande says the move is being done for around £8.85m.

