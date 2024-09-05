Anthony Martial receives ‘contact’ over shock move out of Europe as ex-Man Utd star looks to avoid De Gea repeat

Anthony Martial has left Man Utd and is searching for a new club

Anthony Martial is busy looking for his next club after Manchester United and has been given the chance to head to Brazil, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Martial is a free agent, having left Man Utd on a free transfer when his contract expired at the end of last season. The forward departed Old Trafford with a record of 90 goals and 47 assists in 317 games, while the Red Devils won the Europa League, FA Cup, League Cup (x2) and Community Shield while he was on their books.

Martial was aiming to become an elite striker when he swapped Monaco for Man Utd for an initial £36million – plus a huge £22m in potential add-ons – in September 2015. However, he never lived up to expectations while in England, largely as a result of disappointing form and injuries.

It was thought that the 28-year-old would swiftly head back to France after leaving Man Utd, with possible options including former club Monaco plus Marseille.

DON’T MISS: Every player Man Utd got rid of in ruthless summer clearout – and who should be next

However, such a move has not materialised, forcing Martial to consider different transfer avenues.

On Wednesday, it emerged that AEK Athens are hoping to land him in a record-breaking deal, but the Greek side will face competition to snap him up.

As per the latest from Romano, Martial might land in Brazil next as Flamengo have initiated ‘contact’ with him over a potential contract.

Flamengo have just lost their main striker Pedro to injury and they have identified Martial as a shock replacement. The Frenchman has been ‘approached’, as he ‘considers several options for his future’.

Man Utd news: Anthony Martial gets offer

It would be an interesting turn of events if Martial left Europe entirely by heading to Flamengo. Of course, there are some hugely talented players in South America, but it would still be a shame to see Martial leave the top level.

Either way, the player will be looking to avoid what happened to his former team-mate David de Gea. The goalkeeper had to wait an age to find a new club after Man Utd ripped up his contract extension in the summer of 2023.

After more than a year of training by himself and posting such videos on social media, De Gea landed at Italian outfit Fiorentina last month.

The 33-year-old shot-stopper had held talks with Saudi chiefs about a lucrative potential switch to the Middle East, but the two parties could not forge an agreement.

While Martial is still a free agent following his departure from Man Utd, the Red Devils have been ‘offered’ a Turkey ace who is looking for a new club.

READ MORE: Man Utd, Tottenham, Newcastle all converge on free agent Turkey star as frontrunners named