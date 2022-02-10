Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has said that while Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial can fit nicely into his new team, he must put the work in.

France international striker Martial is looking to get his career back on track following his temporary move to Spain. He enjoyed one standout campaign at Old Trafford, but largely failed to maintain consistency.

Indeed, the 2019/20 season was his best for direct goal contributions. This term, meanwhile, he began the season recovering from a knee injury and never regained his regular starting role.

As such, he has moved to La Liga to try and find minutes in the form in the hope of reinvigorating his career.

Martial made his debut for Sevilla by starting last Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Osasuna. However, he came off after 77 minutes and Lopetegui sent criticism the 26-year-old’s way for his performance.

Nevertheless, Martial has another opportunity to impress his new manager in Friday’s clash with Elche. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Lopetegui insisted that while the forward can help his team, he must put the work in.

“On Martial, I think that he can adapt to different roles,” Lopetegui said.

“He can play through the middle, on the left-wing or behind the striker.

“Getting him in the right position is important but what I think is more important is his performance and this is something he can give in every position.”

Martial’s best statistics in front of goal saw him net 23 goals and assist 12 others in the 2019/20 season.

But last term, his final full campaign before his recent move away, the forward only managed 16 direct goal contributions overall.

The player will be hoping to get back into form ahead of a potentially pivotal summer at Man Utd.

Martial could be among Man Utd changes

As well as Martial, Donny van de Beek has gone on loan to Everton. The midfielder, like his team-mate, had struggled for minutes and sought a move away,

It remains unclear what role, if any, the duo will have at Man Utd next season.

Indeed, a new manager is due into Old Trafford to replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick. The new coach’s ideas for the squad will subsequently shape its make-up.

Talk is growing elsewhere about what role James Garner could have at Man Utd next season.

The midfielder is starring on loan at Nottingham Forest and reports have claimed that United are considering integrating him into the first team.