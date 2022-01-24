The future of Dusan Vlahovic looks set to impact Manchester United star Anthony Martial as the latter is reportedly on Juventus’ wish list.

Martial has made it clear he wants out in January after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford. The 26-year-old has little chance of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo or Edinson Cavani in Ralf Rangnick’s starting eleven. He also faces competition from Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and now Anthony Elanga in wide areas.

Martial came off the bench in Saturday’s narrow 1-0 win over West Ham. He had a hand in the winning goal, passing the ball out to Cavani before Rashford scored from close range.

Despite this important impact, the Frenchman still looks set for a change in circumstances. He is eager to become a first-team regular elsewhere and has plenty of suitors.

Sevilla are monitoring the situation and could come forward with a loan bid. But they are not alone as Juventus are also hoping to sign him, as per Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

The report reveals how Martial’s future will be impacted by that of Vlahovic. Juve want to beat Arsenal to Vlahovic’s signature, although it will not be easy to do this month following his positive Covid-19 test.

Club has Anthony Martial in mind

Should Arsenal win the transfer race, or Vlahovic end up staying at Fiorentina, then Juve will target Martial.

He is number one on their list of attacking alternatives, according to the report.

The Old Lady’s Director of Football, Francesco Cherubini, is apparently in contact with Martial’s agent.

However, the Serie A giants are only willing to obtain his services for ‘low cost’. This suggests a loan offer could be put on the table, which Man Utd would likely accept.

Martial has won the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League since joining the Red Devils from Monaco in 2015.

Man Utd prepare for bidding war

Meanwhile, there has been an update on the future of United transfer target Declan Rice.

According to Sports Illustrated, who cite West Ham outlet Claret and Hugh, Pep Guardiola has spoken highly about Rice to Manchester City officials.

He ‘greatly admires’ the England enforcer, who is having another exceptional campaign under David Moyes.

United are aware of the noise being created at the Etihad and now worry they will have to enter a bidding war for Rice’s services.

The 23-year-old is valued at more than £100million by West Ham, as they attempt to ward off elite clubs. But this price is within City’s reach, as shown by their £100m move for Jack Grealish.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are yet to break that barrier, although they did spend £89m on French ace Paul Pogba.

