Man Utd chiefs put foot down with Anthony Martial, Ralf Rangnick decision

The decision-makers at Manchester United have moved towards putting a definitive end to the spat between Ralf Rangnick and Anthony Martial, per multiple reports.

The French forward, 26, is known to be seeking a move away from Old Trafford this month. A potential loan exit has gained the most traction within the media, though United’s demand that a suitor pay Martial’s wages in full as well as a hefty loan fee has prevented a deal thus far.

On Saturday, the relationship between Martial and interim boss Rangnick took a sudden turn.

Martial was overlooked for selection despite Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo missing out through injury.

Rangnick stated post-match that Martial had ruled himself out of contention. That prompted a stern response from Martial, who took to social media to state: “I will never refuse to play a match for Man United.”

Now, Sport Witness (citing Spanish outlet Sport), claims that spat may wind up hitting United where it hurts most.

They stated United could ‘substantially lower’ their demands in order to get Martial off the books with all haste.

Juventus and Newcastle remain keen, but Sevilla’s interest has seemingly subsided after landing Jesus Corona from FC Porto instead.

Now, fresh updates from both ESPN and the Daily Mirror have revealed Man Utd chiefs have laid down the law.

Rangnick told to mend fences with Martial

The Mirror state Rangnick ‘has been advised’ to bring Martial ‘back into the fold’. The club don’t wish to relax their demands. As such, they are fully aware Martial may still be in Manchester when the window closes.

The pair have reportedly already met to iron out their differences after Rangnick was ‘encouraged’ to mend fences.

According to ESPN, Rangnick reportedly feels the entire situation has been blown out of proportion. In their words, the German feels it is a case of ‘crossed wires’ rather than an ‘irreparable rift’.

The Mirror concluded that Rangnick is expected to publicly defuse the situation when he faces the media on Tuesday.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano then provided a fresh update on the chances of an exit being sanctioned. The journalist confirmed Martial still wishes to leave, but is not interested in remaining in England. That leaves Barcelona and Juventus as the prime contenders in the race.

Newcastle move for Van de Beek

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly seeking to bring Man Utd misfit Donny Van de Beek on board, though they are facing an uphill struggle to convince the Dutchman.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Van de Beek has snubbed the chance to move to St James’ Park.

They claim the midfielder has no desire to become part of a side battling for Premier League survival.

And while Van de Beek is willing to move on, the paper claims he will wait for the right opportunity.

Van de Beek – once considered one of Europe’s elite midfielders – is seeking pastures new as his chances of making the Netherlands squad for Qatar 2022 continue to dwindle.

