Anthony Martial has rejected an “important offer” from Newcastle United, according to a report that has reiterated his most likely escape route from Manchester United.

Martial’s agent recently revealed the French forward is ready to leave Man Utd. He has been with the club since 2015, when he signed from Monaco. After a bright first impression, he has suffered from a range of highs and lows since.

To date, Martial has scored 79 goals in 268 games for Man Utd. But his tallies could be about to reach a conclusion if he gets his wish. Although no formal offers have arrived, it is believed Ralf Rangnick is sympathetic to Martial’s wishes to leave.

Still only 26, Martial has many suitors queuing up for him already. One of the first contenders to emerge after his desire to move became clear was Sevilla.

However, it soon became clear they were not alone in their pursuit. Juventus and Barcelona have also been linked with the United number nine.

According to Diario Sport, another of his suitors is Newcastle. After their Saudi-backed takeover, they are ready to show their ambition in the transfer market.

Kieran Trippier has already become the first signing of the PIF era. There are plans for him to be followed by an attacker. In that regard, they have apparently lodged an offer worth just over €35m for Martial.

But according to Sport, Martial has “refused” to join Newcastle. Instead, he and his agent are focusing on a potential move to Barcelona at present.

Barcelona offer Man U Dembele for Martial swap A straight swap with Dembele and Martial makes sense on paper.

It would have to be a loan deal, which Man Utd may not necessarily adhere to. But if it is possible, that would be the preferred destination.

Barcelona want to add another attacker after already bringing in Ferran Torres from Manchester City. After Martial’s agent offered his client to them, he now features on their shortlist.

Therefore, every other option is on hold for now – including Newcastle. It remains to be seen if there is any way they would be able to convince him.

New manager bounce or still flatlining? Rating the starts of Rangnick, Conte, Gerrard…

Man Utd identify Anthony Martial replacements

Should Anthony Martial depart, Man Utd would have to find a way to replace him, even though he has not featured prominently this season.

They are already looking to evolve their attack due to Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani being in their mid-30s.

Therefore, they have shortlisted some attacking targets who could come in after Martial leaves.

Rangnick has reportedly told agent Fernando Hidalgo he wants to sign Julian Alvarez, for example.

Argentine starlet Alvarez appears destined to leave River Plate soon. European clubs are queuing up for his services, most notably Man Utd and Tottenham.

A recent report claims the Reds are willing to pay Alvarez’s release clause this month, reportedly set at €20million (£16.7m).

Now, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Rangnick has confirmed his intentions to sign Alvarez following a chat with his agent on Monday night.

They claim Rangnick has informed agent Fernando Hidalgo in the ‘secret meeting’ that he “likes Alavrez a lot”. Furthermore, he’s been told that United have the financial means to sign the player before the month is out.

It seems United and Rangick will not stop there, either. Indeed, as per L’Equipe, Rangnick is also making plans to secure the signing of Mauro Icardi from PSG.

The paper claims he’s likely to depart PSG this summer and that United see him as a suitable replacement for Cavani.

READ MORE: Failed transfer for striker Man Utd ‘always’ wanted emerges as main Woodward regret