Manchester United have agreed transfer terms with Sevilla over a loan deal for forward Anthony Martial, according to a report.

The France international’s future has proved the subject of lengthy speculation during the January transfer window. Before then, his agent revealed in December that his client wanted out of Old Trafford.

Martial has struggled for game time and form this season, in fact only playing 11 times for a total of 367 minutes.

As such, Sevilla came forward as his top suitor. The La Liga club initially had a loan offer rejected because they refused to pay Martial’s full wages as well as a loan fee to United.

As such, Juventus also emerged as potential suitors for the 26-year-old.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Sevilla and United have reached an agreement for a loan deal for Martial. Crucially, Sevilla have offered to cover his salary until June.

What’s more, the Daily Mail claims that Sevilla offered a £5million loan fee, as per Man Utd’s request.

And Martial has also taken a pay cut, which has helped Sevilla get the deal over the line from their end.

The striker will therefore travel to Spain on Tuesday with his agent Philippe Lamboley to have a medical.

Martial’s loan move is just that, with no option to buy included in the deal.

The transfer will impact Juventus’ plans as they also looked at Martial, but Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the Serie A side are now zoning in on Arsenal striker target Dusan Vlahovic.

Like Martial, the Fiorentina star’s future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks.

Martial deal leads to Juventus for Vlahovic

Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Juve are planning a €60million (£50million) bid for Vlahovic.

Fiorentina are willing to sell him this week as he has so far refused a new contract.

Talk of his plans has ramped up in recent days, though, with Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso speaking out.

Arsenal are looking to sign him amid uncertainty over the futures of three of their current forwards. Indeed, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains frozen out while Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are in the final year of their contracts.