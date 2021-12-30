Sevilla chief Monchi has made a transfer for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial a priority in January, according to a report.

The France international wants out of Old Trafford following another season where he has struggled. Not only has he played just 10 matches in all competitions, but he has only managed one goal.

As such, his agent revealed earlier in December that he would talk to United over his availability.

As for who could sign Martial, Newcastle initially looked like ideal suitors. However, Eddie Howe reportedly ruled out a move for him next month.

As a result, Sevilla have now emerged as the firm candidates to strike a deal for the 26-year-old.

In fact, they have already had a loan offer rejected by Man Utd. The La Liga club offered a straight loan deal where they would have paid half of Martial’s high wages. United, though, want interested parties to pay his full salary as well as a loan fee.

Nevertheless, L’Equipe reports that Monchi is ready to test United’s resolve over a deal for Martial.

Man Utd interim boss Ralf Rangnick has said that he will need Martial’s services as the club fight for a top-four Premier League finish and compete in the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Martial loan offer from Sevilla gives Manchester United hope Sevilla have made a formal offer to bring Martial to Spain on loan from Manchester United

But Monchi has made the Frenchman a priority signing as he looks to beef up his squad.

Furthermore, while the two clubs disagreed on the first loan offer, L’Equipe adds that Sevilla could ‘come closer’ to what United want in ‘the coming days’.

Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle stars among 10 who need January moves

For Martial’s part, he is open to moving to Seville – a fresh start in a new league.

The striker, who can also play out wide, has yet to feature under Rangnick due to injury.

Martial key for Rangnick, Man Utd

But the manager said of his role in the squad: “I told him ‘listen, as long as there is no club showing interest in him [he will stay]’ and it should not only be in the interest of the player it should also be in the interest of the club.

“As far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club and, as long as this is the case, he will stay.”

In other news, Martial’s fellow United forward Edinson Cavani is reportedly a January target for Barcelona.

READ MORE: Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd star ‘leaving’, but proven successor could soften Rangnick blow