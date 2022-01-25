Man Utd are on the verge of completing a deal to send Anthony Martial to Sevilla on very favourable terms, and the Frenchman has been spotted arriving in Spain.

The future of Martial was one of the biggest talking points at Old Trafford this month. The 26-year-old had a public spat with Ralf Rangnick after the German boss claimed Martial has refused to play.

Martial fired back on social media, stating he has never refused to don the club’s colours. Within a week, the saga was brought to a close, and Martial was integrated back into the matchday squads.

However, whether he would remain at the club beyond January 31 remained a mystery.

Sevilla had drawn the strongest links with a potential loan move. However, United’s high demands had seemingly dissuaded the Spanish side.

United were demanding the buying club pay 100 percent of the forward’s salary, as well as a hefty loan fee.

Man Utd drive hard Martial bargain

Rangnick suggested the club were open to sanctioning a move, though only if the terms of the deal were in United’s favour.

Now, per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Martial’s loan move to Seville is a done deal. The Italian tweeted the switch is ‘confirmed’ after posting a video of Martial arriving in Seville.

Confirmed. Anthony Martial’s now landed in Sevilla to complete his loan move approved by Man Utd. 🛬⚪️🔴 #MUFC #Sevilla@jmolivacope ⤵️🎥pic.twitter.com/QnJqE6ZCQ9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2022

The terms of the proposed move were revealed earlier on Tuesday, and they make great reading for United’s financial department.

The Daily Mail claimed that Sevilla offered a £5million loan fee, as per Man Utd’s request. Furthermore, according to Romano, Sevilla have offered to cover his full salary until June.

What made that decision easier was the fact Martial has reportedly agreed to take a pay-cut to smoothen proceedings.

It’s not expected there will be an option to buy included in the move. As such, United will be hoping Martial’s stint in Spain can mirror that of Jesse Lingard’s at West Ham last year.

If successful, Martial would return a superior and refreshed player. He would also stabilise his transfer value – something that will please United if they seek a sale in the summer.

Newcastle cave in to Man Utd, Lingard demands

Meanwhile, Newcastle are preparing one final push to sign Jesse Lingard and the winger is open to moving, but they still face an uphill struggle convincing Man Utd to sell, per a report.

West Ham and Newcastle have both been linked with acquiring Lingard on loan this month. While that is not as beneficial to Man Utd as an outright sale, it could at least boost their coffers if they can secure both a loan fee and the entirety of Lingard’s wages paid by the buying club.

And according to Sky Sports, that is exactly what Newcastle are now prepared to do. They report the Magpies are willing to pay both a loan fee and 100 percent of Lingard’s salary if a six-month loan can be agreed.

From the player’s end, Lingard would reportedly ‘welcome the opportunity’ to speak to Newcastle. Lingard is stated to have no intention of penning fresh terms at Old Trafford.

Furthermore, another impressive loan spell over the next half-season would up his negotiating power in the summer when it comes to signing a free agent deal.

Lingard is deemed ‘desperate’ to play regularly over the next six months. However, despite Newcastle agreeing to meet Man Utd’s two demands, a deal is not straightforward.

The Red Devils are yet to make a ‘final decision’ on whether to allow Lingard to leave this month. Despite his lack of gametime under Rangnick, he remains a superb option in reserve – should the call ever come.

