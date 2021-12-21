Man Utd forward Anthony Martial has reportedly decided on his next destination as he aims to leave Old Trafford in January.

The Frenchman has struggled for game time ever since Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the club this summer. He also has to compete with Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood for a starting spot.

Martial is yet to complete a full 90 minutes in the Premier League this season. He has also been kept on the sidelines in Europe, appearing for just 67 minutes in the Champions League.

Due to this, Martial’s agent revealed his hope of securing a transfer last week. “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January,” the representative told Sky Sports.

“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

Sky Sports claim the 26-year-old is keen to sign for La Liga outfit Sevilla. He thinks this is where he would get the most game time.

Becoming a first-team regular will be essential if Martial is to make the France squad for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Sevilla are also in with a shout of winning their first league title since 1945-46. They sit second in the table after 17 matches, six points behind favourites Real Madrid. However, Julen Lopetegui’s side have a game in hand on Los Blancos.

The star may also be attracted by the prospect of playing alongside compatriots Jules Kounde and Ibrahim Amadou at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium.

Martial’s desire to move to Spain is a blow for Barcelona and Juventus, who were both aiming to sign him. Newcastle are also potential suitors although they will now have to look elsewhere.

The report also states Martial will sit down with Ralf Rangnick to discuss his future ‘in the next few days’.

Man Utd ‘make contact’ in Alvarez pursuit

Meanwhile, reports claim United have made contact with River Plate over the availability of Julian Alvarez.

He is an exciting Argentine forward who could replace Cavani at the Theatre of Dreams. Cavani, 34, is closing in on a January switch to Barcelona.

Metro, who cite Argentine outlet Ole, claim United officials have ‘put in a call’ to River Plate. They were made aware of the club’s desperation to keep Alvarez in South America.

However, a deal could be struck if the Red Devils match his £17m release clause in the first few weeks of January. In the final 10 days of the transfer window, that fee rises to £21m.

The starlet is also attracting interest from Tottenham, Aston Villa and Barcelona.

