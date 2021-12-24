A Man Utd transfer is facing yet more disappointment after reports revealed why a long-awaited move has stumbled once again.

The January window could see plenty of action at Old Trafford, though the outgoings could outnumber the incomings. Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial have all been linked with exits next month.

The Athletic stated Lingard’s suitors will be left empty-handed after the 28-year-old performed a U-turn on his future.

Pogba too could wind up staying until at least the summer according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

That leaves Cavani and Martial as the likeliest candidates to depart, with La Liga-chasing Sevilla an option on both fronts.

Martial’s agent recently confirmed the Frenchman is seeking a fresh challenge. Sevilla threw their name in the hat, with a potential loan deal to their liking.

However, Caught Offside (citing the Athletic) have shed light on the situation. In their view, Martial to Sevilla simply cannot happen.

Man Utd transfer scuppered by finances

Firstly, the Athletic confirmed Martial has ‘been on the market since the summer’. But despite interest from Sevilla – as well as Barcelona and Juventus – Martial’s £240,000-a-week salary is proving an insurmountable hurdle.

Spanish outlet Diario AS backed up that claim, noting Sevilla in particular “cannot reach” the financial figures required.

Barcelona are poised to land Ferran Torres instead. Juventus, meanwhile, are hamstrung until they can shift another player with colossal wages – Aaron Ramsey.

As things stand, it appears Martial is on course to remain at Old Trafford beyond the winter window.

Elite pair lined up to replace Matic

Meanwhile, Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick wants to fix the void which he believes Nemanja Matic will leave in midfield when he departs, according to a report.

Current and interim boss Rangnick values Matic’s leadership skills and dressing room influence. But according to The Athletic, the manager believes the midfielder’s presence in games needs replacing before he departs.

As such, the source reports that Rangnick wants a tall midfielder – of a similar style to Matic – at Old Trafford.

What’s more, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are his two main targets right now. The West Ham and Borussia Dortmund stars, who both feature regularly for England, have burst onto the scene in recent seasons.

Prying either player away from West Ham and Dortmund in January will prove all-but impossible.

As a result, Rangnick may have to wait until the summer transfer window to make his move.

