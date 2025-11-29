Manchester United have made a move to beat Liverpool to the signing of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, according to a source, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the winger could be persuaded to move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Semenyo is fast emerging as one of the names to watch out for in terms of a January transfer. TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Man Utd are all interested in the Ghana international winger, who has a release clause of £60million plus a further £5m in add-ons (up to €73.6m, $84.9m) in his contract at Bournemouth.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Semenyo’s versatility is appreciated by Man Utd, who believe that he could play in a number of roles, including wing-back – a position that the Red Devils are actively pursuing to have more support for Amad Diallo.

An account on X, which has almost 700,000 followers and is run by a ‘team of five elite reporters’ has now claimed that Man Utd have made contact with the agent of Semenyo and has presented an offer for the 25-year-old.

Claiming that it is an ‘exclusive’, the account wrote on X at 10:30pm on November 28: ‘According to sources that Manchester United has made a move for Antoine Semenyo, presenting a contract offer to his agent.

‘Reports confirm that a meeting took place on Wednesday between United officials and the agent, signaling their interest.

‘However, it’s important to note that United isn’t the frontrunner for his signature.

‘The talks are still ongoing, but Liverpool is currently leading the race, having made the most progress in negotiations.’

Man Utd have secret weapon but Antoine Semenyo prefers Liverpool – sources

The account has a mixed reputation regarding the authenticity of the transfer news that it puts out.

While The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has cited the account in the past, it would be wise to treat any of its transfer stories with caution.

However, as mentioned earlier on this page, TEAMtalk can confirm that Man Utd are indeed keen on Semenyo.

Exclusive 💣 ▪️Manchester United make contact 📞

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Man Utd have a secret weapon in their quest to bring Semenyo to Old Trafford.

Bournemouth technical director Simon Francis is a lifelong fan of the Red Devils, and TEAMtalk understands that he will try to convince the winger to move to Old Trafford, should Ruben Amorim’s side trigger his release clause.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are “ahead in the race” to sign Semenyo, whose preference is to move to Anfield and play for the defending Premier League champions.

Man Utd and Liverpool’s interest in Semenyo does not come as a surprise, especially when one considers how highly Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rates him.

Football Insider quoted Guardiola as saying about Semenyo before Man City faced Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on November 2: “He’s an extraordinary, extraordinary, extraordinary player! His energy, his confidence, his movement – unbelievable.

“He doesn’t stop running, he attacks space so well, and when he has the ball, you feel something will happen.

“He’s improving every game. Players like him make this league special – always hungry, always brave.”

