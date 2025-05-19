Manchester United are in talks to sign Antoine Semenyo in the summer transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, but there is a lot of competition for the Bournemouth winger.

Semenyo has been on the books of Bournemouth since 2023 and has established himself as one of the best attacking players in the Premier League. The Ghana international has scored 20 goals and given 10 assists in 87 appearances for the Cherries so far in his career.

The 25-year-old has been deployed both as a left-winger and right-winger this season, while in the 2023-24 campaign, he was used predominantly on the right by Bournemouth.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd are keen on a summer deal for Semenyo and have already initiated talks with the Bournemouth winger’s camp to pitch their ambitious project under head coach Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils, who will face Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Europa League this week, see the versatile forward as capable of playing across the front line or in either of Amorim’s 10 roles.

Man Utd view Semenyo as a dynamic addition to address their attacking woes, potentially replacing underperforming stars like the outgoing Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at Aston Villa until the end of the season.

Man United’s proactive approach underscores their determination to secure players like Semenyo, although Bournemouth’s hefty valuation may require player sales to fund the deal.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Bournemouth have slapped a £65m price-tag on Semenyo, who was described as “aggressive” and “clinical” by his team-mate Lewis Cook on BBC Sport in October 2024.

Liverpool and Tottenham also want Antoine Semenyo – sources

Man Utd, though, are not the only club that are keen on Semenyo.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Tottenham and Liverpool are also interested in signing Semenyo from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

Spurs want Semenyo to bolster their attacking options, and Liverpool are seeking depth for their wide-forward roles.

Both Tottenham and Liverpool view the winger’s pace, directness, and goal-scoring instinct as ideal for their high-pressing systems.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, buoyed by their strong campaigns, see Semenyo as a statement signing to elevate their squads, with the Villans particularly keen to strengthen for European competition.

Beyond the Premier League, Al Nassr and Sporting CP have interest in Semenyo. The Saudi Pro League club view the winger as a fall-back option if their pursuit of other targets falters, while Sporting CP see him as a perfect fit for their attacking setup in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

However, Semenyo’s ambition to compete in the Champions League and on the highest stage could see him favour a Premier League move.

Bournemouth face a tough task to retain Semenyo, whose form has made him one of the first names on the teamsheet.

With his contract running until 2029, the Cherries hold a strong negotiating position, but the winger is keen to make a major move this summer.

