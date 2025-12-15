Manchester United have the financial means and are considering a move to sign Antoine Semenyo in January, sources can reveal, after a former Red Devils favourite backed Ruben Amorim’s side to elbow fellow suitors Liverpool and Manchester City aside.

The Bournemouth forward is already emerging as one of the most in-demand players ahead of the winter window, after it was revealed his exit clause, worth £60m, with £5m in add-ons, will become active in the fortnight of January. With six goals and three assists to his name already, Semenyo is being courted by the Premier League’s biggest sides.

Indeed, while our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has confirmed the player has made clear his preference to join Liverpool – a claim that has gathered further legs in the wake of speculation over Mohamed Salah’s future – we understand that Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also positioning themselves in the mix, by making it clear they are prepare to pay the player handsomely.

However, United are also not a side to be discounted entirely from the race altogether.

And according to our man, Dean Jones, United do have the financial muscle to trigger his release clause in the winter window and very much giving serious thoughts to a move as they weigh up his signing against their more obvious need, but certainly more difficult, need for midfield arrivals.

Now the prospect of the 25-year-old actually making the move to Old Trafford has gathered further legs off the back of a claim by former United star Nani, who believes the former Bristol City man would thrive if he made the switch there over rival interest from City and Liverpool.

In an interview with Metro, Nani said of a potential move to United for the Ghana international: “Why not?

“I think all the players who have the ability to move forward at speed, being able to dribble, able to shoot, to score goals, to assist and just have that general creativity in the moment would suit Manchester United.

“That’s the type of player the fans want to see. However, we know that when players come to Man United, this is totally different. It’s a different environment, different pressure, different mentality, different job, and then they have to adapt.

“I hope if we get Semenyo, he can come with his attitude, with this mentality, and he can put all of his talent on the field and help the team.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Amorim’s dinner date with Semenyo revealed

According to Jones, United see Semenyo as a player who could have the profile to thrive as a wing-back in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system, doing on the other flank what Amad Diallo has done so well on the right-hand side.

Whether such a role would entice the player remains to be seen, though it was the trusted David Ornstein who first revealed United’s interest in signing the player way back in April that Semenyo was a player United were very much keen on signing.

Since then, the Red Devils did seriously look into his signing this summer, ultimately preferring instead to sign Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, two players the club felt better equipped to thrive under Amorim.

Per another transfer journalist, Duncan Castles, Amorim met Semenyo for dinner in a London restaurant to discuss a potential move north over the summer and prior to the player inking his extension at the Vitality Stadium.

“They used the same strategy with Cunha and Mbeumo in that they agreed personal terms with Semenyo before attempting to agree a fee with Bournemouth,” Castles revealed.

“They even had Amorim take him for a meal in London at the end of the season, so Amorim could judge his character – again a similar process to Cunha and Mbeumo.”

United’s prospects of signing Semenyo ultimately failed when he committed instead to the Cherries, though Castles also explains that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s willingness to only pay the player 70% of the salaries offered to Mbeumo and Cunha also derailed the prospective deal.

Man Ud latest: Mainoo picks between Real, Barca; Bruno Fernandes sale talk

Meanwhile, Spanish reports have revealed which of Real Madrid and Barcelona Kobbie Mainoo prefers to join, amid claims both are positioning themselves in the mix to sign him in January.

Mainoo’s future could also be intrinsically tied to the other business that United do in January, and any other sale would likely spell bad news for the 20-year-old’s chances of leaving.

To that end, United have reportedly named their price for the sale of Bruno Fernandes in January amid claims the club are actively looking to move their captain on, and with a near record transfer splurge in the works for an England international as his replacement.

On the outgoing front, Real Madrid are also reportedly considering a move to sign a long-serving United star in January.