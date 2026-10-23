Antonio Conte drops bombshell on ‘advanced’ negotiations with Man Utd

Antonio Conte has revealed what’s really going on between he and Manchester United amid rampant speculation he’ll replace Michael Carrick as manager.

Carrick will take charge of Man Utd’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth this weekend, though beyond that, all bets are off.

The 45-year-old looks woefully underequipped and underqualified to be the manager of a club the scale of Man Utd.

The Red Devils haven’t won in seven games, performance levels have nosedived, tactics are half-baked and players are lashing out in interviews.

Whether you believe Carrick is to blame or whether it’s the owners, hierarchy or players is largely immaterial. One figure generally always carries the can in modern day football – the manager.

Reports in Italy have talked up Conte, 57, taking over from Carrick next week. La Repubblica claimed talks between the Italian’s representatives and United officials were ongoing, and Conte had even reportedly requested ‘carte blanche’ as far as transfers go.

The Athletic subsequently claimed Conte’s appointment at Old Trafford would stun more than a few figures within the club, not least because his ‘hardline style’ often leads to rows with directors and owners.

With speculation at fever pitch, Conte himself has released a statement to clarify the situation.

Antonio Conte speaks out on Man Utd links

As cited by Fabrizio Romano, Conte said: “My name has been linked with numerous clubs, but there are currently no negotiations at an advanced stage.

“Following a wonderful and successful spell in charge of Napoli, I will take the time I need to consider how and when to return to management.

“It will be a carefully considered decision, one I will make when I believe the conditions are right.

“I have read reports of financial demands and requests for full control that I have supposedly already made to the clubs mentioned, as well as reservations about what has been described as my “strong personality”.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK…

* Brighton react to Man Utd interest in Fabian Hurzeler with decision reached over exit

* Next Man Utd manager: Jason Wilcox picks ‘absolutely exceptional’ Carrick replacement with no strings attached

* Ratcliffe uses AI to select next Man Utd manager with best candidate ruled out

“These reports are unfounded, as there is currently no concrete basis for such assessments.

“Should a concrete opportunity arise, that will be the time to hold discussions with the club concerned and jointly consider the terms of a potential agreement, with due regard for both parties’ needs and the qualities and approach that define my work as a manager.

“Until then, any assumptions about my demands and my professional future remain speculation and cannot be treated as fact”.

Aside from Conte, Unai Emery, Julian Nagelsmann, Fabian Hurzeler and Eddie Howe are also in United’s crosshairs.