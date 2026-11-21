Antonio Conte has said it is ‘offensive toward Manchester United’ to claim the Red Devils were ‘frightened’ to appoint him due to his strong methods.

Conte, Fabian Hurzeler, Unai Emery, Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe were the main managers linked with the Man Utd job when it became clear Michael Carrick’s spell had become untenable. Howe then emerged as the favourite for the role, as he was the No 1 target for United director of football Jason Wilcox.

But United chiefs then pivoted towards Mauricio Pochettino instead, capturing the Argentine by activating his $10million (£7.5m) exit clause at U.S. Soccer.

With regards to Conte, we revealed on October 15 that the Italian was pushing hard to replace Carrick and turn United’s fortunes around.

But United were always more likely to appoint a coach such as Pochettino or Howe. Various reports suggested United were wary about giving Conte the job due to his fiery personality and tendency to fall out with owners.

But Conte has a brilliant track record, and he probably would have improved United as a team quicker than any other manager they looked at.

In an interview with Italian media, Conte explained why he was the right man for the role, while fiercely hitting back at his critics.

“First, let me address the question of my method,” he said (via Sport Witness).

“If anyone is frightened by my method, then they are frightened of winning, because that methodology leads to victory. That is my answer.

“Manchester United has such a significant history that I find it strange to imagine anyone could be afraid of an approach aimed at restoring the club to its true stature. They last won the league in 2013, under Ferguson. I have immense respect for Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I’ve read his book, and when I was in London, I was fortunate enough to visit his home and spend a day with him. He has an incredible passion for talking about football, though, at times, his Scottish accent can be quite hard to follow! Through his own methodology and approach, he made Manchester United great.

“That is why I find certain remarks almost offensive toward United; it’s as if someone were placing a veto on the club’s return to its own history. A method is what’s needed to achieve major results. And if you’re suggesting that this method requires hard work, well, yes, it does. Everyone has to work hard, not just the players.”

We revealed on Friday that United have been alerted to the possibility of bringing Scott McTominay back to the club, and Conte almost certainly would have approved such a transfer.

McTominay flourished under Conte at Napoli and has praised the 57-year-old for ‘changing how I see myself as a footballer’. Conte has now returned the favour, adding: “When you read comments like that, it makes up for some of the things that might have bothered you along the way.

Conte transformed ex-Man Utd star Scott McTominay

“Hearing a player say, ‘The manager completely changed the way I think about and approach football, before, to put it simply, I was just a supporting player; now I know I can decide the outcome of matches,’ means a great deal.

“It’s all about the work you do with the human and technical material at your disposal. How else can you win? You have to raise the level of your players. Ultimately, the best thing a coach can be is credible and fair.

“Being fair isn’t easy, it means treating everyone the same and finding the right words, whether you’re offering praise or delivering a reprimand. It also means not looking the other way when a problem arises.

“If you hide a problem, one issue turns into two, then three. In any group, bad habits are often easier to pick up than positive lessons.”

Meanwhile, a £100million striker has reportedly said yes to joining United in a stunning move.