Antonio Conte greenlights Man Utd move as Fabrizio Romano reveals Italian’s two major motives

Fabrizio Romano has revealed exactly why former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is ready and willing to take on the Manchester United job right here and right now if the Red Devils decide to sack Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of a morale-boosting win at Leeds on Sunday and go into the game with their cross-Pennines rivals as underdogs – a rarity in the modern Premier League era.

But having lost four of their nine matches already this season – the most recent being a 2-0 setback at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League – the pressure is really starting to build on Carrick.

However, while TEAMtalk sources have insisted all month, and repeated once again in the wake of Saturday’s disappointing 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Spurs, that the club’s co-owners INEOS are adamant the 45-year-old is not in any immediate danger, speculation is gathering some unwanted pace.

Furthermore, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey exclusively broke the news on Thursday that six-time title winner Conte has now, via intermediaries, made it clear he is open to taking on the job with immediate effect should they dispense with Carrick’s services.

With our exclusive quickly picked up elsewhere, with several other sources going on to back up those claims, Romano has also revealed why the 57-year-old is postering for the job and his motives for wanting a return to the Premier League.

Claiming Conte is willing to take on a job mid-season and wants to join a historical club only, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then, answering some of your questions about Antonio Conte, obviously is one of the main names we see linked with Manchester United.

“Conte, Eddie Howe and also the name of Julian Nagelsmann – these are all managers who are obviously linked with the Manchester United job in case they decide to change.

“What I can tell you is that the only answer I can give you today is that there is still nothing advanced, concrete, serious between Conte and Manchester United.

“What I can tell you is that probably the biggest story in the story regarding Antonio Conte is that, compared to other situations in the past when Antonio Conte always wanted to wait for a new season, have the pre-season, have his own squad.”

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Conte to Man Utd? He’s ready to take the job

Romano continued: “In this case, Antonio Conte would be open this year, in general, this is not just for Man Utd, Antonio Conte would be open to taking a job mid-season.

“So, whether it’s Man Utd or something in Italy or different opportunities, Antonio Conte, if it’s an historical club, because he doesn’t want to go to the Middle East just to get the money and go back to Europe in a few years.

“His idea is to continue in Europe, a historical club. Conte said in an interview a few days ago, that if there is a club with a big history who want to go back to their level, I would be open.

“So, Antonio Conte is for sure open to these opportunities. Now, let’s see if it’s going to be Man Utd again if Carrick goes, or any Italian club or any surprise or Antonio Conte would be ready.

“Again, at the moment, no concrete contacts yet with Manchester United.”

Per Bailey, Conte was also in the mix to take on the United job over the summer, only for INEOS to opt for Carrick.

However, the Italian remains undeterred by that setback.

‘Despite missing out on the role, Conte has maintained his interest in the position, with his representatives making no secret of his desire to return to English football and take charge of another major Premier League club.

‘Now, TEAMtalk can confirm that intermediaries working with Conte have renewed contact with United’s hierarchy to reiterate his interest and make clear he is ready to take charge at Old Trafford with immediate effect.’

Reports on Wednesday also revealed that United’s board would go for Fabian Hurzeler next if they opted to bin off Carrick, albeit they would face a tough task prising him from Brighton.

Earlier this week, we also exclusively revealed that former Newcastle boss Howe is ready to make a high-profile return after recently turning down a Champions League side.

We have also revealed how Lisandro Martinez’s very public outburst this week against the club’s hierarchy was also motivated in part by a wish to protect Carrick from sack talk gathering pace.