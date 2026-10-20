Man Utd: Juventus reach decision on appointing Antonio Conte as manager after Luciano Spalletti sack call

Manchester United’s chances of hiring Antonio Conte as a potential replacement for Michael Carrick have been boosted by Juventus’ decision on the former Chelsea boss.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on October 15 that Conte is ready to take over as Man Utd manager right now.

Sources have told us that intermediaries have made contact with Man Utd to let the Premier League club know that Conte is keen on the job, should it become available.

Conte was ready to move to Man Utd in the summer of 2026, but Man Utd decided to keep faith in Carrick and handed him the managerial role on a permanent basis after he guided the team to third place in the Premier League last season as interim boss.

While we understand that Man Utd are still backing Carrick, everyone knows that we are in a results business.

Juventus have also been linked with their former manager Conte, with the Bianconeri not having the best of times under Luciano Spalletti.

Juventus suffered a 3-0 defeat to Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Sunday.

The Bianconeri are now eighth in the Serie A table with 11 points from seven matches, eight points behind Inter Milan and Lazio, who are first and second, respectively in the standings.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, though, has reported that Juventus have no plans to sack Spalletti anytime soon and have not shown any desire to hire Conte as his replacement.

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Juventus to stick with Luciano Spalletti

Di Marzio said on Calciomercato – L’Originale on Sky Sport on Monday, as relayed by TuttoJuve: “That within Juventus, according to the in-depth checks we conducted today, there is currently no Conte plan, no plan other than that of Luciano Spalletti, and therefore not just that of Antonio Conte or other coaches.

“Juventus wants to continue with Luciano Spalletti and is firmly convinced that Luciano Spalletti is still the right coach for this team.

“Then, rightly or wrongly, time, results, and performances will clearly determine that, but confidence was not dented by last night’s match, by the latest poor performance, and even today everyone within Juventus was convinced that Spalletti is the right coach to move forward and no other options are being considered.”

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