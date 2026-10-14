Italian journalist makes Antonio Conte to Man Utd claim immediately after Atletico Madrid defeat

Antonio Conte is ready to replace Michael Carrick as the manager of Manchester United right now, according to claims in Italy, as reliable journalists David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano reveal whether the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are planning to sack the Englishman anytime soon.

Man Utd’s disastrous start to the season continued on Tuesday evening, as they went down 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in Spain in the Champions League.

The Red Devils have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and are as low as 13th in the Premier League table with six points from six matches.

There have been rumours in the Italian media for a while now that Man Utd have Conte on their radar as a potential replacement for Carrick.

The former Chelsea boss is without a managerial role at the moment after parting ways with Napoli at the end of last season.

In an interview with The Athletic earlier this month, Conte said that he is ready to get back into management.

Italian journalist Daniele Longo, who has over 153,000 followers on X, has reported that Conte “wants” to manage Man Utd and is “ready” to return to the Premier League.

Longo made the post about Conte and Man Utd just over two hours after Man Utd’s defeat to Atletico.

The reporter wrote on X at 12:02am on October 14: “Antonio Conte wants Manchester United.

“He feels ready for a new challenge in the Premier League.”

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Man Utd are sticking with Michael Carrick… FOR NOW

Despite claims in Italy, Man Utd are sticking with Carrick as their manager for now.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported that Man Utd co-owners INEOS are still behind Carrick, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also making a similar claim.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Some of you asking me there could be immediate consequences for Michael Carrick.

“The answer is nothing last minute, nothing like tonight or in the morning or in the next hours is expected at Manchester United in terms of managerial changes.

“Manchester United are obviously hoping for different results in the upcoming days and weeks, obviously keeping close eye to what’s going on with the squad because this form is not acceptable.

“But, at the same time, Manchester United are yet to make contact with any other manager to start a conversation or to prepare the future.

“So, at the moment, Manchester United keep supporting Michael Carrick.

“At the same time, I keep repeating this because it was the feeling also around Manchester United.

“This is a results industry.

“Manchester United need to change their results as soon as possible, and in this case, Michael Carrick, otherwise the risk could be concrete, could be serious.

“So, at the moment, today, under control from the next games, we have to be very careful, also because the Manchester United schedule is quite complicated, but at the moment, showing confidence.”

Romano said: “Then, answering some of your questions about Antonio Conte, obviously is one of the main names we see linked with Manchester United.

“Conte, Eddie Howe and also the name of Julian Nagelsmann – these are all managers who are obviously linked with the Manchester United job in case they decide to change.

“What I can tell you is that the only answer I can give you today is that there is still nothing advanced, concrete, serious between Conte and Manchester United.

“What I can tell you is that probably the biggest story in the story regarding Antonio Conte is that compared to other situations in the past when Antonio Conte always wanted to wait for a new season, have the pre-season, have his own squad.

“In this case, Antonio Conte would be open this year, in general, this is not just for Man Utd, Antonio Conte would be open to taking a job mid-season.

“So, whether it’s Man Utd or something in Italy or different opportunities, Antonio Conte, if it’s an historical club because he doesn’t want to go to Middle East just get the money and go back to Europe in a few years.

“His idea is to continue in Europe, historical club.

“Conte said in an interview few days ago, he said if there is a club with a big history who want to go back to their level, I would be open.

“So, Antonio Conte is for sure open to these opportunities.

“Now, let’s see if it’s going to be again Man Utd, if Carrick goes, or any Italian club or any surprise or Antonio Cone would be ready.

“Again, at the moment, no concrete contacts yet with Manchester United.”

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