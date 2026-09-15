Manchester United have identified former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as their top target to replace Michael Carrick as the manager, according to a report, as Fabrizio Romano reveals the stance of the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, on sacking the Englishman.

Carrick was appointed the permanent Man Utd manager at the end of last season after he guided the Red Devils to Champions League qualification for the 2026/27 campaign.

The Englishman was handed the role of Man Utd interim manager in January 2026.

Man Utd are not having the best of times at the moment, with the Red Devils picking up just four points from four Premier League games so far this season.

Man Utd identify Antonio Conte as Michael Carrick replacement

Although Man Utd won their first Champions League game of the season last week, according to September 15’s print edition of Corriere della Sera, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are looking at potentially sacking Carrick and replacing him with former Chelsea boss Conte.

Conte is without a managerial role at the moment, having parted company with Napoli at the end of last season.

The 57-year-old Italian tactician is said to be waiting for the right project to go back into club management.

According to Corriere della Sera, as relayed by SportWitness and CalcioMercato, Conte is at the top of Man Utd’s shortlist of managers should the club decide to get rid of Carrick.

The 57-year-old Italian is one of the most successful managers around, having won 10 major trophies so far in his career.

With Chelsea, Conte won the Premier League title in 2016/17.

Conte led Juventus to Serie A success in 2012, 2013 and 2014, guided Inter Milan to the Scudetto in 2021 and became the Italian champion with Napoli in 2025.

DON’T MISS: Michael Carrick told he ‘might not see January’ at Man Utd with four ‘debatable’ transfers costing him his job

Man Utd will NOT sack Michael Carrick now

The Italian media may be reporting about Conte and Man Utd, but according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, INEOS are not planning to sack Carrick anytime soon.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man Utd absolutely remain convinced that the future will be bright under Michael Carrick.

“Manchester United absolutely know that maybe the point about the summer transfer window was to add one more player, a left-back.

“They tried.

“It was not possible to proceed with the right options.

“Utd didn’t want to sign just to say: ‘OK, we signed one.’

“They wanted to be convinced about the player they were going to sign, and so that’s why nothing happened.

“But they maintain total faith and confidence in Michael Carrick.

“They only have four points in four Premier League games, so obviously this is disappointing in terms of results, but Man Utd remain convinced about that.

“Carrick remains absolutely convinced too.

“What Carrick says in public – ‘We are going to do very well, I am confident, this team is good’ and all the rest – is what he’s saying to the club.

“Carrick remains absolutely convinced that this team can do very well in the next weeks and months, especially after the break.

“So, that’s the feeling of Michael Carrick.”

READ NEXT: Jaap Stam destroys ‘walking’ Man Utd quartet and questions Carrick tactics after derby defeat