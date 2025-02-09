Antony was named Real Betis’ best player for the second game running on Saturday as Manchester United fans reacted to the Old Trafford flop looking like a completely different player in Spain.

The Brazilian attacker moved to Betis on loan from United during the winter transfer window and, as part of the agreement, the Spanish outfit Betis agreed to pay 84% of Antony’s £200,000-a-week salary.

However, the massive Man Utd flop continued his encouraging start to life in Spain by scoring Betis’ opening goal in the 10th minute against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side were two goals ahead by the break as Diego Llorente doubled their lead in the 22nd minute. However, a second-half collapse saw Betis concede three times without reply, with Williot Swedberg scoring Celta’s winner with three minutes remaining.

The defeat leaves Betis 10th in the table and with just one win in their last six games in all competitions, although Antony is certainly putting his well-publicised Old Trafford struggles behind him.

But speaking to the press after the game, the winger urged his Betis teammates to ‘change mentality’ after allowing a two-goal lead to slip.

“It’s very difficult to understand that we lost this match. We started very well, we went 2-0 up but we have to change our mentality,” Antony told DAZN after the game.

“We scored two goals, but we have to be focused throughout the match, the 90 minutes. We have to work to be better.

“We have to change our mentality. We have to start well and finish well.

“We have to work hard, look at what we are not doing well in order to get the three points in the next game.”

Man Utd fans react to Antony antics in Bilbao

After watching Antony’s latest display, Man Utd fans were quick to switch the focus on to the club being the issue and not the player.

Writing on X, ChocoTribe said: ‘Just look at Antony balling with Real Betis. Man United remains the problem.’

Another X user, Antony (not that one!), wrote: ‘Antony 1G1A in 2 games for Betis, United just cursed’.

ndilichi1261151 also stated: ‘Antony has scored on his second outing for Real Betis. I’ve always known Manchester United was the problem’

Writing on reddit, Fearless_Phone6891 said: ‘I think our club just ruins players. Hope Antony cooks the La Liga for the rest of the season.’

DiskTraditional8542 added: ‘Literally man united is the problem, we should really just reset the whole club from top to bottom bc we cant be worse than we are now, every player that signs here is a shadow of themselves and as soon as they leave they thrive again its madness’.

For balance, GeorgeBonanza added: ‘Hilarious. Guy scored in his first game at United, and went on to become the worst signing ever for the club by the price.

‘He goes to Betis, gets an “assist” after Isco scored the rebound from an Antony shot. Now, Antony is lighting La Liga up? Plz

‘When EtH gets his next job, and wins his first game, the headlines going to be “Man United got another one wrong”.

