Manchester United are braced for an improved bid for Antony’s services, though accepting may come with the consequence of having to tie the Brazilian down to a brand new contract at Old Trafford, according to a report.

Antony has not come close to justifying the £82m (rising to £86m through add-ons) Man Utd paid when buying the winger from Ajax. The Brazilian’s tally at Old Trafford stands at just 12 goals and five assists from 96 appearances.

With Antony tumbling down the pecking order even before Ruben Amorim arrived, Man Utd sanctioned a mid-season loan exit in January.

Antony moved to LaLiga side Real Betis and has made an instant impact, returning figures of four goals and four assists from his first 11 matches.

Real Betis CEO, Ramon Alarcon, has already signalled his side’s intention to re-sign Antony when the loan concludes. The current arrangement does not contain an option or obligation to buy.

As such, Real Betis will need to forge a new deal from scratch and according to ABC Sevilla, that’s exactly what could be about to happen. However, the proposal Real Betis are reportedly set to table won’t be to Man Utd’s liking.

Man Utd’s intention is to sell the winger in a permanent deal and ABC Sevilla confirmed as much. However, it’s claimed Real Betis instead will put a second loan on the table.

The Spanish side originally intended to offer an 18-month loan in January before the finances of the move dictated the length be reduced to six months. Real Betis hope to agree a new deal that would fulfil their original plan and will offer to cover a bigger chunk of Antony’s roughly £200,000-a-week wages.

Real Betis are only covering 16 percent (£32,000) of Antony’s weekly salary at present. How much more they’re willing to absorb will depend on which European competition – if any – they qualify for next season.

Antony could sign new Man Utd contract before second loan

As mentioned, Man Utd’s ideal outcome is a permanent sale and they may flatly refuse a second loan spell.

If they’re lacking in viable alternatives, ABC Sevilla state one outcome in play is Man Utd tie Antony down to a contract extension before sanctioning a second loan.

Antony’s existing deal at United is due to expire in 2027. A loan to cover the 2025/26 season would mean the winger only has one year left on his deal upon returning to Old Trafford two summers from now.

At that point, Man Utd would have their backs against the wall from a negotiating standpoint, and extending his contract by one year would place them in a healthier spot. Antony’s contract does contain a club option United can trigger that would cover the 2027/28 campaign.

Regarding Antony and his stance on signing with Real Betis for a second time, it’s reiterated he’s happy at the club and would be on board with re-joining.

Latest Man Utd news – Hojlund swap / Heaven update / Sextuple exit

In other news, Gazzetta dello Sport claim Napoli have identified Rasmus Hojlund as one of two strikers worth pursuing. The other is Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca.

Napoli aren’t inclined to meet Man Utd’s £50m asking price, though the Mirror have gone strong on claims a cash-plus-player swap proposal could be ironed out. The player who’d move to Old Trafford? Victor Osimhen.

Elsewhere, Ayden Heaven has provided an update on his status after being stretchered off in the win versus Leicester.

Finally, Sky Germany have revealed the six-strong list of first-team stars Man Utd fully intend to axe this summer.