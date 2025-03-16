Antony has explained how his resurgence on loan at Real Betis has been influenced by a non-footballing factor that would limit his chances of replicating his better form if he returned to Manchester United and may also narrow down where he wants to move next.

Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini has certainly been able to get a better tune out of Antony than either Erik ten Hag or Ruben Amorim ever did at Man Utd since he moved between the two clubs on loan in the January transfer window. So far, the Brazilian has four goals and four assists from 11 appearances for the Spanish side.

In contrast, he had only scored one goal in the first part of the season for Man Utd, with no assists either from 14 appearances.

Antony was unable to add to his tallies in Real Betis’ win at Leganes on Sunday afternoon, but speaking before that match, he gave a clue as to how he is performing better in Spain.

“The city has also played a lot, which is better [than Manchester] and good here,” Antony said.

“I am very happy here with it. And the sun here helps a lot. You’re every day at noon, awake, listening to yourself, I go to sleep smiling and that’s the most important thing for me.”

Obviously, Man Utd have no control over the fact that the Spanish climate is better than in England. Whether it will influence where Antony wants to move next season remains to be seen.

Antony is believed to be ‘desperate’ to leave Man Utd for good and if he is on the move again, Real Betis themselves will be in the race to sign him.

A deal won’t be the easiest for them to pull off financially, but Antony appears settled in Seville and it could be the best solution for all parties – although he does have other admirers.

There have even been claims that Antony has told Real Betis he wants to re-sign for them next season, but the likes of Real Sociedad and Juventus have been tipped to provide competition.

Amorim’s view on Antony’s revival

While the weather may have helped Antony acclimatise quickly at Real Betis, Man Utd head coach Amorim recently attributed his upturn in form to something else.

According to Amorim, physicality could be the key difference between Antony’s performance in Spain and England.

“When you play against any team in England, the physicality is there. If you don’t have physicality, you will struggle a lot,” Amorim said earlier this month.

“Antony is so much better now in Spain. It’s [because of] a lot of factors but I guarantee you it’s physicality.”

Whatever it’s all down to, it’s obvious that Real Betis’ Antony is a better player than Man Utd’s Antony. With a contract at Old Trafford until 2027, the Red Devils will hope to find a solution for the Brazil winger this summer.

They are still extremely likely to make a loss on Antony in terms of his transfer fee, but his recent return to form might help them cut their losses.

Antony at Real Betis: The story so far

➡️ January 25: Antony signs for Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season

➡️ February 2: Antony makes his debut for Real Betis and is named player of the match in a 2-2 draw with Athletic Club

➡️ February 9: After scoring his first goal for Real Betis against Celta de Vigo, Antony earns the player of the match award for a second successive game

➡️ February 13: Antony inspires Real Betis to a Conference League win over Gent with a goal from outside the box

➡️ February 16: Antony gets a goal and assist in a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad

➡️ February 19: Antony is nominated for the player of the month award in LaLiga

➡️ February 23: Towards the end of a game in which he got an assist against Getafe, Antony receives the first red card of his Real Betis spell – but it is rescinded on appeal three days later

➡️ March 1: Antony completes all 90 minutes of Real Betis’ win over Real Madrid – their first in five years

➡️ March 13: Real Betis beat Vitoria de Guimaraes to reach the Conference League quarter-finals, with Antony getting a goal and assist in the second leg