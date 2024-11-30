Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed his plans to utilise Antony as a wing-back in the coming weeks with his chances of success likely to determine if they will sell the troubled Brazil star in the January window and with INEOS’s new low-ball valuation of the player also coming to light.

The 24-year-old moved to the club from Ajax in summer 2022 for an eye-watering fee rising to £86m – the second largest in Manchester United history and the biggest single transfer of Erik ten Hag’s ill-fated reign at Old Trafford. However, the move has looked doomed from the off, with fans and pundits alike questioning the fee United paid and with the 16-times capped winger struggling to find any sort of consistency.

Upon his appointment at Old Trafford, Amorim has trialled Antony in a new wing-back position. Operating on the right side of his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, the United boss has now confirmed his plans to use him there going forwards.

And while the Amorim has stopped short of suggesting he will sell the player, the Daily Mirror claims the positional switch represents the player’s last chance to save his United career.

Having been given a chance to shine in the role against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League, with Tyrell Malacia in the same position on the other flank, Amorim appeared to have been impressed.

“Today, Amad and Antony, they acted like a winger, and they stay open.

“What I want is a good one against one, to open the field, to play, to close the field when we lose the ball. And it is the same in every team. I think the structure is more fluid than you guys think with the three defenders.”

Amorim, who delivered two titles in four seasons at Sporting CP playing in a 3-4-3 formation, added: “Today, we finished today without any centre-backs, so it was Casemiro, [Noussair] Mazraoui and Luke Shaw. I think it is more the characteristics of the players and not the real positions of the players.

“Today, if I ask you guys what system I use, you saw more 4-4-2 [when we were] defending, I think? You agree? Then we put two wide players like the other 20 teams in the league. You have to change the characteristics.”

Antony the most ‘obvious’ January departure as INEOS asking price emerges

His time at United shirt has also been hindered by serious allegations of domestic violence made by his ex-girlfriend, with Antony given time out of the game to try and clear his name.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph in the summer, Antony vowed to let his football do the talking.

“I’m someone who demands a lot of myself and I was obviously not satisfied with my season but a lot happened over the year in my personal life.

“Like it or not, everything I went through had an effect on the pitch. Everything I went through was very difficult for me and all my family. I’ve learnt from it all, I’ve grown and matured. I believe I learnt a lot from the adversity. I learn from everything I go through. That’s why I said I put the past behind me. I matured and grew from it all and this will make me stronger going into this new season.”

But despite that vow, Antony has so far looked far from convincing and is fresh start under Amorim is now seen as his final chance to spare himself from being sold off in January.

It remains to be seen if Antony will retain his place in the side for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Everton at Old Trafford.

To further increase doubts over his chances of salvaging his career with United, The Athletic reporter Laurie Whitwell, has now named Antony as the ‘most obvious’ player who will be put up for sale when the January transfer window opens.

And if they are to sell him, the Daily Mail reports that INEOS now value the Brazilian at a modest £40m – less than half the fee they shelled out to Ajax – and may even accept as little as £25m to get the £200,000 a week star off their wage bill.

Latest Man Utd news: January transfer plans clarified amid links to £249.3m trio

Meanwhile, Amorim now looks unlikely to bring in any new signings in at United during the January window after Karveh Solhekol revealed the new manager has not asked to spend money in the winter window.

However, the trusted Sky Sports reporter has let slip the three main targets from the Portuguese leagues that Amorim would like to sign, with deals for all three potentially costing as much as £249.3m.

One of those targets identified is Sporting Lisbon winger Geovany Quenda and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that United have held discussions with agent Jorge Mendes over 17-year-old, following his rapid rise at Sporting under Amorim.

if United do manage to do any business in the January window, it is likely to be at left-back, with Amorim making clear his priorities to land a new option there and with INEOS ready to push the boat out to try and lure Alphonso Davies to Old Trafford.

