Antony has the chance to join Juventus, with a report in Italy revealing the two factors that will determine a potential deal with Manchester United, who want to beat Arsenal to the signing of a £51million midfielder.

Much was expected of Antony when he joined Man Utd from Ajax in the summer of 2022 for an initial transfer fee of £81.3million. The Brazil international winger worked with then Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, where he scored 24 goals and gave 22 assists in 82 matches in all competitions.

However, Antony failed to do much of note at Man Utd and was sent out on loan to Real Betis in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old winger showed a few flicks and tricks, but just 12 goals and only five assists in 96 matches in all competitions for Man Utd show just how big of a flop he was at Old Trafford.

Antony is flourishing at Betis, though, and has already scored three goals and given two assists in seven appearances for the Spanish club.

It is unlikely that Antony, who starred for Betis in their 2-1 win against Real Madrid at Estadio Benito Villamarin in LaLiga on Saturday, will ever play for Man Utd again.

While Betis are interested in making Antony’s loan deal permanent this summer, the Spanish club are unable to pay the €50million (£41.3m, $52m) transfer fee that Man Utd are reportedly demanding.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus are also interested in signing Antony from Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

However, it would be “impossible” for Juventus to sign the winger if the Red Devils insist on their asking price.

Another factor that Juventus have to take into account is Antony’s salary.

The winger is reported to be earning €14million (£11.5m, $14.5m) per year, and Juventus have to rely on his “willingness to significantly reduce his salary” for a transfer to happen.

READ MORE ➡️ Free agents: The three best unattached players available in each position

Manchester United want to sign Martin Zubimendi

Meanwhile, according to GiveMeSport, Man Utd are eyeing an ambitious move for Martin Zubimendi.

The Spain international midfielder is one of the best players in the world and has a release clause of £51million in his contract at Real Sociedad.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs has reported that Arsenal are “cautiously optimistic” about signing Zubimendi.

Spanish and European giants Real Madrid are also keen on a deal for the Sociedad star, and now Man Utd are said to have joined the race for the midfielder.

Latest Man Utd news: Garnacho bid, Osimhen competition

Barcelona are interested in signing Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

It has been reported that the LaLiga club are admirers of the Argentina international winger and are planning a “bombshell” summer move.

The report, though, has noted that Garnacho’s long-term dream has always been to join Real Madrid, who are Barcelona’s arch-rivals.

Man Utd need to sign a top-quality striker in the summer transfer window and are interested in a deal for Victor Osimhen.

However, Arsenal are now showing a keen interest in Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli this season.

Like Man Utd, the Gunners are in desperate need of a striker this summer and believe that the Nigeria international would make Mikel Arteta’s more potent.

Meanwhile, Man Utd are planning a big move for Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz is one of the best young attacking midfielders in Europe, and it has been reported that the Red Devils are willing to pay £115.5million in transfer fees for the Bayer Leverkusen and Germany international star.

POLL: Who was the worst signing of the Ten Hag era?