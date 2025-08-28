Antony talks intensify as Man Utd evaluate latest Real Betis offer

Manchester United winger Antony, who wants to return to Real Betis

Manchester United and Real Betis are stepping up talks to get a deal done for Antony before the summer transfer window closes on September 1, sources have told TEAMtalk, as the Spanish club’s CEO’s comments come to light.

Antony spent the second half of last season on loan at Betis from Man Utd. The Brazilian winger was a star for the Andalucian club and helped them finish sixth in LaLiga and reach the final of the Conference League. Antony made 26 appearances for Betis, scoring nine goals and giving five assists in the process.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at Man Utd in the summer of 2027 and does not feature in Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim’s plan.

Betis are keen on bringing Antony back to the club, and TEAMtalk understands that talks between the Andalucian club and Man Utd for the Brazil international are moving forward in the final days of the transfer window.

The latest talks have focused on a loan deal worth around €6–7million (up to £6m, $8.2m), with an obligation to buy set at €30m (£26m, $35m) under certain conditions. This formula is now the main option on the table.

One of the key points still under discussion is the payment structure.

Betis would like to spread the payment over three different transfer windows, giving the Spanish club more flexibility to manage its finances.

Man Utd, though, are evaluating carefully, as they want stronger guarantees on the final terms of the obligation.

Antony continues to push strongly for a move back to Spain, where he sees an opportunity to play with more regularity and rebuild confidence.

Betis, for their part, believe the Brazilian winger could be a decisive addition to their squad and are determined to find common ground before the deadline.

Talks between Man Utd and Betis are expected to intensify over the coming hours.

Both clubs are aware of the limited time left, and while a deal is still not guaranteed, Betis remain optimistic that their latest proposal could unlock the negotiations.

Real Betis ‘working’ on ‘very complicated’ Antony deal

As Man Utd and Betis privately continue talks over Antony, the Spanish outfit’s CEO, Ramon Alarcon, has openly revealed how desperate and determined they are to get the deal done.

Alarcon told Estadio Deportivo: “Well, we’re working on it.

“As we always say, we are working to the maximum every day, but there is very little time left until the summer market closes.

“We have already said it, the operation is very complicated, but well, we are still working.

“It has been a productive journey, it always is when one is working.

“Let’s see if we can get something positive. We already know that the end of the transfer market is difficult, but we have to keep working.”

