Antony is on loan at Real Betis from Man Utd

Antony has told Real Betis he wants to join again ready for the 2025/26 season, while the winger has been left shocked by how the Spanish outfit is way ahead of his parent club Manchester United.

Antony became the second-most expensive player in Man Utd history when he swapped Ajax for Old Trafford in a stunning deal that could ultimately have topped £86m in August 2022. Despite working with the forward at Ajax, previous United manager Erik ten Hag could not get the best out of him.

Antony managed just 12 goals and five assists in 96 games for United before being shipped out by Ten Hag’s replacement Ruben Amorim in January.

The Brazilian went out on loan to Betis in an attempt to get his career back on track.

Antony is also out to prove a point to United and has enjoyed a great start to life in La Liga. He has already registered three goals and two assists in seven matches for Betis and has picked up numerous man of the match awards.

In an interview with Spanish source Canal Sur (via Mundo Deportivo), Betis CEO Ramon Alarcon discussed his January arrival.

Alarcon talked up the possibility of another swoop for Antony and suggested that Betis are way better at helping foreign players to adjust than United.

“The other day Antony told me that he wanted to stay another year,” the club chief said.

“The player is very comfortable here and was surprised by the facilities we gave him to settle in the city as soon as he arrived.”

During an appearance on The Athletic FC Podcast last month, United expert Carl Anka praised clubs such as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City for helping players to adapt quickly – something United often fail to do.

“Manchester City have former Google employees in terms of relocation. At Manchester United – I’m not saying it doesn’t happen – we don’t hear that to the extent that we should for a club of this size,” he revealed.

“There are fantastic articles about how Real Madrid goes out and recruits Brazilian players and makes sure they’re well looked after.

“When you get to interview a Man Utd football player, you go, ‘who are your friends in the dressing room?’

“It’s all kind of, ‘I kind of hang out with this person’. You don’t really hear, ‘we all go to the cinema’ or whatever.

“There is an institutional apparatus that exists at some of the biggest clubs in the world, and also some middleweight clubs, that doesn’t feel like it’s been there at Manchester United for quite some time.”

Amorim blames Antony’s lack of ‘physicality’ for struggles

While it could be argued that Antony struggled at United as he was not given the right tools to fit into life in England, Amorim believes it is mainly about physicality.

He said recently: “When you play against any team in England, the physicality is there. If you don’t have physicality, you will struggle a lot.

“Antony is so much better now in Spain. It’s [because of] a lot of factors but I guarantee you it’s physicality.”

Juventus have been tipped to provide Betis with competition for the 25-year-old’s signing this summer. Reports claim that two unnamed Saudi Pro League clubs also hope to take him to the Middle East.

Man Utd news: Sesko conditions emerge; Rashford verdict

Meanwhile, Florian Plettenberg has revealed that United striker target Benjamin Sesko has a release clause in his RB Leipzig deal, rather than simply a gentlemen’s agreement.

The exit clause is variable and is expected to rise to €80m (£66m) by the end of the season.

Amorim clearly felt that Marcus Rashford’s ego was too big, which is why he joined Aston Villa on loan in January.

But Villa star John McGinn has shut down this theory and insisted he is ‘delighted’ to have Rashford in the team.

Antony’s Real Betis revival: The timeline

By Samuel Bannister

➡️ January 25: Antony signs for Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season

➡️ February 2: Antony makes his debut for Real Betis and is named player of the match in a 2-2 draw with Athletic Club

➡️ February 9: After scoring his first goal for Real Betis against Celta de Vigo, Antony earns the player of the match award for a second successive game

➡️ February 13: Antony inspires Real Betis to a Conference League win over Gent with a goal from outside the box

➡️ February 16: Antony gets a goal and assist in a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad

➡️ February 19: Antony is nominated for the player of the month award in LaLiga

➡️ February 23: Towards the end of a game in which he got an assist against Getafe, Antony receives the first red card of his Real Betis spell – but it is rescinded on appeal three days later

➡️ March 1: Antony completes all 90 minutes of Real Betis’ win over Real Madrid – their first in five years