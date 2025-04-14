Manchester United have swiftly rebuffed an approach from Real Betis to extend Antony’s loan into a second season, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s stance on the Brazilian’s next move crystal clear and with a Red Devils great passing on advice over what should happen next.

The Brazilian moved to Old Trafford in an eyebrow-raising transfer from Ajax in summer 2022 when former manager Erik ten Hag persuaded the Manchester United board to shell out a fee which would eventually top £86m – the second largest in the club’s history. But while Ten Hag had a big belief in the winger’s talents, they have rarely been on display at Old Trafford and there are many who feel his signing may be one of the worst of all time.

With Ruben Amorim struggling to find a role for Antony in the side, it was no surprise to see the 25-year-old shipped out on loan in January, where he joined Real Betis for the remainder of the season.

His time in Andalusia, though, appears to have kickstarted a revival and Antony’s form for Manuel Pellegrini’s side has underlined exactly why United were convinced to shell out such an enormous fee in the first place.

As a result, it was revealed over the weekend that Betis had already been in contact with United to ask about an extension to that arrangement for another 12 months – possibly with the option to make the move permanent.

However, according to the Daily Mirror, Ratcliffe has quickly rebuffed that approach, having made it clear he only wants to offload the player on a permanent deal this summer.

And the United co-owner has seemingly made it crystal clear to the LaLiga side – or any other of his suitors – that all offers for his services will fail and will not be considered unless they are for a permanent transfer.

With Antony’s form in LaLiga generating interest from Atletico Madrid, it seems Ratcliffe is willing to risk jeopardising Real Betis’ chances of a permanent deal down the line and in summer 2026 by rebuffing their loan approach now.

Indeed, securing his sale, as well as several other high-earning but underperforming stars, on a permanent basis is considered a necessity this summer as Ratcliffe looks to raise funds to put towards an Amorim summer rebuild.

A club insider told the Mirror: “It may be a case of swallowing big losses on what was paid for Sancho, Antony, Casemiro and Onana, but there is an acceptance that the manager must be given the players he needs to make his system work.

“Off-loading some of the biggest earners at the club will also create some wriggle room for the necessary rebuild.”

Teddy Sheringham tells Man Utd to accept big Antony loss

It had been claimed that qualification for next season’s Champions League could see Betis make a play to make Antony’s signing permanent. However, their 2-1 home defeat to Villarreal on Sunday leaves them nine points adrift of Athletic Club, who currently occupy fourth and three behind Sunday’s victors.

However, former United striker Teddy Sheringham reckons United should merely accept any offer to sell Antony this summer, feeling there is no way back for him at Old Trafford and having told them to simply cut their losses.

“It all depends on how the manager gets on with him, what sort of relationship he’s got with [Amorim],” he told casinoapps.com. “I know he didn’t buy him, I know Ten Hag brought him in. You never know. Antony might have a nice relationship with Amorim. He might get on with him and they’ll have the conversation and he might say to him, I want you to come back. And he might say, I don’t want to come back. Why would I want to come back there and get all that stick when I’m enjoying myself in Spain?

“For me, just get enough money for him and sell. It’s not the be-all and end-all for all these players at the moment at Man United. It’s a fantastic club when it’s going well, but there’s a lot of stick to take as well if things aren’t going well and there’s a big rebuilding situation for the manager and the football club, for Jim Ratcliffe and whoever, so do you want to be part of that and still be there or do you want to just enjoy your football and be where you are?”

Pellegrini also admits he’s loved what he has seen so far from Antony and feels he’s a player who has started to justify the enormous fee United shelled out for him in the first place.

“He is a very special player, it is not a coincidence when €100m (£86m) are paid for a player. He arrived with the conviction that he had to mature,” Pellegrini told Cadena Ser.

“He has more than enough conditions; more than demonstrating his ability, he is demonstrating his functionality and his capacity to be a practical player.

“Now he is more focused on finishing the play, on taking crosses… He is showing a lot of humility and accepting the challenge of evolving in his career because he is still very young.”

Antony’s stats at Real Betis so far