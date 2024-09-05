Despite reports from Turkey that Fenerbahce is keen on signing Antony from Manchester United on loan until the end of the season, sources close to the club have denied this interest.

The Turkish outfit, who are managed by former Old Trafford chief Jos Mourinho, already have several right-wingers in their squad – Cengiz Ünder, İrfan Can Kahveci, Oğuz Aydin, who also just arrived in July from Alanyaspor, and Emre Mor – and have no intention of buying another player in this role.

Fenerbahce’s priority, in fact, at the moment is to reinforce the left side of the pitch with a new LB and, as previously reported, Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell is among the main names on their list.

Currently, therefore, the Turkish club is not interested in a new right winger and, in general, do not have Antony on the list.

Therefore, unless there is a sensational twist, the Brazilian attacker is destined to remain at United and be at Ten Hag’s disposal.

Antony part of clever Fenerbahce ploy

The same sources close to the club have said that these rumors about Antony and his possible arrival in Turkey – with an agreement, according to these reports, now in the process of being finalized – were put into circulation only to “keep the fans calm” after Osimhen to Galatasaray, but the interest is not real.

Antony’s struggles at United have been well-documented since his £86million switch from Ajax back in the summer of 2022.

Having been a sensation under Ten Hag at Ajax, the 24-year-old has, at times, been ridiculed for his performance levels with the Red Devils and was most recently blamed for his part in Brighton’s late winner against United on the south coast.

Antony, who has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot at Old Trafford, has scored 11 goals in 83 appearances since his move to Manchester and is now expected to fight for a first-team spot throughout the first half of the season up to the January window.

