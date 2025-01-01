Fabrizio Romano has revealed a winger transfer worth €11m-plus that will then pave the way for Antony to leave Manchester United is nearing completion.

Antony is among those Man Utd are willing to offload in January to help fund arrivals of their own. The Red Devils would prefer a permanent sale, though reports state they would be content to sanction a loan exit.

Such a move would at the very least free up a sizeable chunk off the wage bill. If an option/obligation to buy were included, it could also put the pieces in place for a permanent exit in the summer too.

One club who’ve registered their interest in signing Antony on loan is Real Betis. Indeed, a recent report from ABC Sevilla confirmed the club – managed by former Manchester City boss, Manuel Pellegrini – have already approached Man Utd.

What’s more, it was even stated the LaLiga side are willing to subsidise a significant portion of Antony’s £200,000-a-week salary, such is their belief Antony is a player worth pursuing.

But before Real Betis can commit to such a deal, they must free up funds through a player sale. And according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, that’s exactly what they’re about to do.

ABC Sevilla named winger, Assane Diao, as the likeliest player to make way for Antony and taking to X on New Year’s Day, Romano revealed: “Como are closing in on deal to sign Assane Diao from Real Betis!

“Clubs are finalising details for package worth over €11m. [Como manager] Cesc Fabregas has been crucial as he spoke to the player and the move is now being completed.”

As mentioned, Assane’s sale will now pave the way for Antony to join Real Betis. All eyes will be on whether the clubs proceed after Assane’s move to Italy goes through.

Who else could leave Man Utd in January?

Aside from Antony, various reports in recent days have stated Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford can all depart this month.

Lindelof and Eriksen are both out of contract at season’s end and neither will be offered new deals. A permanent sale is obviously Man Utd’s ideal outcome, though loan exits would be considered to at least lighten the wage bill.

On that front, Man Utd’s highest earner is Casemiro who pockets £350,000-a-week. The Brazilian veteran is clearly a fading force and TEAMtalk has been told work is underway for Casemiro’s transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

But unquestionably the most lucrative United sale in January would revolve around Rashford. A recent report from The Times confirmed Amorim has elected to cash in and has been backed in that regard by the board.

Rashford has openly admitted he’s open to a fresh challenge and it’s believed his preference is a switch to Spain.

But with Barcelona strapped for cash, Real Madrid not in the market for a left winger, and Atletico Madrid unable to afford Rashford’s wages, the United man may be out of luck.

Instead, a move within England is a likelier outcome, with The Times claiming United are braced for offers from Premier League rivals.

One player practically certain to leave Man Utd outright in 2025 is Jadon Sancho who is currently half way through a season-long loan at Chelsea.

Sancho’s loan agreement contains a conditional obligation to buy worth around £25m. The clause becomes mandatory if Chelsea finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season.

With the Blues currently sitting in fourth spot, it was take a collapse of epic proportions for that deal not to be triggered.

Latest Man Utd news – Wing-back desperate to join Man Utd

In other news, Man Utd have received a gigantic boost in their quest to provide Amorim with a tailor-made wing-back in January.

The i paper brought news of contract talks between PSG and left wing-back, Nuno Mendes, breaking down.

Accordingly, PSG are shopping Mendes around and Man Utd are among those keen to strike a deal.

Even more encouraging for Man Utd is the claim Mendes is desperate to sign for the Red Devils in order to reunite with Amorim. Mendes played under his fellow Portuguese during their time together at Sporting CP.

But before a deal can take shape, Man Utd must sell before they can buy. As such, the onus is on the club to move Antony and the rest of their transfer-listed players on as early as possible in January.