‘Any score possible’ as Liverpool tipped to ‘demolish’ Man Utd in latest Ruben Amorim nightmare

Liverpool could score as many as nine goals against Manchester United on Sunday, a pundit has sensationally claimed.

Liverpool and Man Utd have had far different seasons so far. Liverpool were expected to drop off after Arne Slot replaced iconic manager Jurgen Klopp in the summer, but the team has actually improved.

Liverpool sit top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables ahead of hosting rivals United at Anfield this weekend.

United, in contrast, are struggling badly after Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in charge.

The Red Devils have lost each of their last four games in all competitions and sit 14th in the Premier League.

United look very weak in defence and are lacking threat in the final third, which could see them struggle against Slot’s in-form side.

In his latest column for BBC Sport, former Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton has predicted Amorim to endure another terrible day in charge of United.

Sutton thinks it is unlikely Liverpool will hit 10 goals, but he does add that the Merseyside giants could incredibly score as many as nine.

“The historic rivalry between these two clubs is intense but, on the pitch, the contest is not even close at the moment,” he said.

“Manchester United boss Amorim is talking about being in a relegation battle and you can see why.

“His side were torn apart in the first 30 minutes by Newcastle at Old Trafford on Monday, and why would anything be different at Anfield?

“Whoever Liverpool pick, they have got goals in their team and United have no chance of keeping them out.

Liverpool to ‘demolish’ Man Utd

“The scoreline won’t hit double figures but anything else is possible, and that is me being nice to United. Liverpool should demolish them, and they will demolish them – it is just a question of how many goals they get.

“United will play for pride, play for the badge and for the jersey and all of that, but it won’t make any difference.

“Liverpool are in a different stratosphere at the moment and I feel sorry for Amorim because this is going to be another painful afternoon for him.”

More realistically, Sutton thinks Liverpool will run out 5-0 winners to reach 48 points for the season and pile more misery on Amorim.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford could be given a shock new exit route out of Old Trafford after revealing his desire for a ‘new challenge’.

Journalist Ben Jacobs, who regularly contributes at TEAMtalk, states there is a ‘real appetite’ among MLS chiefs to take Rashford to the US.

Seattle Sounders have held internal talks over a blockbuster move for the England winger as they look to build on Lionel Messi’s monumental switch to Inter Miami.

Amorim has cast Rashford out as he has been frustrated by the forward’s behaviour around Carrington.

But Amorim himself is now starting to come under fire. Ex-Chelsea star John Obi Mikel has told the Portuguese coach he can never play Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in midfield again after they were overrun by Newcastle.

Obi Mikel labelled this selection a ‘massive mistake’ from Amorim as it was ‘awful to watch’.

How long will Amorim be at United for?