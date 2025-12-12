Man Utd learn Arda Guler response after ‘initial contacts’ as Chelsea battle erupts amid ‘direct approach’ for new N’Golo Kante

Real Madrid star Arda Guler, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United have learnt whether Arda Guler would leave Real Madrid for Old Trafford, while Chelsea are competing with the Red Devils for Noah Sadiki.

After two seasons under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, when Guler had injury problems and had to fight for a place in the starting line-up, the Turkey international attacking midfielder has flourished under Xabi Alonso, with his performances sparking interest from Man Utd, among other clubs.

Arda Guler stance on leaving Real Madrid for Man Utd

According to CaughtOffSide, Man Utd are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Guler, with Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim having identified the 20-year-old Real Madrid star as ‘a priority target’

Spanish news outlet Fichajes has also claimed Man Utd’s interest in Guler, reporting that the Red Devils have ‘accelerated initial contacts’.

In this context, it would be worthwhile to note that Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, while CaughtOffSide can be hit and miss.

Turkish Football has revealed whether Guler would leave Madrid for Man Utd if the Premier League club came calling.

The Turkish news website has noted Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal’s interest in the 20-year-old attacking midfielder, who did not start against Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek or against Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga earlier this month.

Turkish Football notes: ‘The interest from the Premier League has been persistent, with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United all monitoring his situation closely.

‘Reports had suggested that Manchester United was accelerating contact with the player’s representatives, hoping to lure him to Old Trafford with the promise of a central creative role.

‘However, sources indicate that Guler feels valued by the club and is fully committed to earning his place in the highly competitive Real Madrid starting XI.

‘The decision effectively shelves any potential blockbuster move until at least the summer transfer window, allowing Guler to concentrate solely on the remainder of the La Liga and Champions League campaigns.’

Man Utd face Chelsea competition for Noah Sadiki

A new name has emerged on Man Utd’s radar in their pursuit of a midfielder in 2026.

TEAMtalk has long reported Man Utd’s desire to sign Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson, who are starring for Crystal Palace, Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest, respectively.

According to Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Sunderland defensive midfielder Noah Sadiki is also on Man Utd’s list of targets.

Man Utd and Chelsea are said to have stepped up their pursuit of the 20-year-old DR Congo international defensive midfielder.

Tavolieri has reported that ‘Chelsea acted immediately after the Black Cats’ last match against the Blues on October 25, contacting Sunderland to inquire about the asking price for the young talent’, and added: ‘This direct approach is a sign of the very serious interest from Stamford Bridge’.

Man Utd ‘approached’ Sadiki’s ‘representatives at the start of the season’ and could turn to him ‘if signing Baleba proves too expensive’, according to the reporter.

Sadiki joined Sunderland from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the summer of 2025 and has been a star for the Black Cats in the Premier League this season.

Speaking to A Love Supreme, a Royal Union Saint-Gilloise fan compared Sadiki to former Chelsea defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante and noted: “The comparison with Kante is not a crazy one.

“I have watched some Sunderland games this season, and I have enjoyed his work rate a lot.

“That, combined with his ability to win the ball back and his height, of course, it is expected that sooner or later a Kante-comparison will be made.”

Wild Sergio Ramos transfer rumour dismissed

Two reliable sources, including transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, have dismissed suggestions that Sergio Ramos will end up at Man Utd in the January transfer window.

Ramos, a Real Madrid legend, is a free agent at the moment following his departure from Mexican club Monterrey.

There have been rumours in the Spanish news outlet, Cadena SER, that Ramos has received an offer to move to Man Utd on a free transfer in January.

Romano, though, has dismissed the suggestion, telling GiveMeSport: “I’m not aware of any contact between Sergio Ramos and Man United now.”

ESPN has also claimed that Man Utd have ‘no interest’ in the 39-year-old former Spain international central defender, adding that the Premier League club ‘are not exploring a deal and no talks have taken place’.